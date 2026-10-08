ETV Bharat / entertainment

Remembering Nana Patekar: 3-Time National Award Winner, Kargil Volunteer & Social Worker Who Refused To Be Boxed In

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75, bringing an end to one of the most distinctive acting careers in Indian cinema. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed that the actor died in Goa after suffering a heart attack.

Nana died at around 5:20 AM on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious at home and rushed to Manipal Hospital. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told a news agency.

Nana made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. It was, however, his later work that established him as one of the most respected performers of his generation. His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. He followed it with a string of acclaimed performances, including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan.

His work was recognised with three National Film Awards, Maharashtra State Film Awards and several other honours. In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana built a career across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was equally comfortable playing volatile protagonists, intimidating villains, police officers, troubled men and comic characters. Unlike many stars of his generation, he never depended on conventional glamour. His performances were driven by his voice, body language and an ability to make his characters feel lived-in.

For generations of moviegoers, Nana Patekar was an actor who needed little introduction. His voice, expressions and unmistakable intensity could change the mood of a scene within seconds. He could dominate a scene with a few lines and make even a supporting character difficult to forget.

Krantiveer brought him the National Film Award for Best Actor and further cemented his reputation as an actor who could carry emotionally demanding roles with remarkable conviction. But Nana's career was never limited to intense dramas. He had another side that became hugely popular with audiences much later in his career. As Uday Shetty in Welcome, Nana displayed a flair for comedy that surprised many viewers. His performance became one of the most remembered parts of the franchise and introduced his work to a younger generation.

It also showed that the actor who was known for fiery monologues and serious characters could be equally effective in an out-and-out comedy. His other notable films included Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Wajood, Hu Tu Tu, Gang, Deewangee, Bhoot, Welcome Back, Natsamrat, Raajneeti and The Vaccine War, among several others.

The actor who went to Kargil

One of the lesser-known chapters of Nana's life had little to do with Bollywood. In 1999, at the height of the Kargil War, Nana put his acting career on hold and sought permission to serve alongside Indian soldiers at the front. His connection with the Army had begun years earlier when he lived and trained with the Maratha Light Infantry while working on Prahaar: The Final Attack.

When the Kargil conflict began, Nana approached senior officers and asked to join the troops. He was initially told that permission could only come from the Defence Minister. Nana then contacted the then Defence Minister George Fernandes. Fernandes initially told him that it would not be possible. Nana explained that although formal commission training lasted six months, he had trained with the Army for three years. He eventually received permission to go.

Nana spent more than two weeks near the Line of Control in August 1999, assisting soldiers and also spending time at a base hospital. He later recalled being part of a Quick Reaction Team during his time there. The experience came at a physical cost. Nana recalled that he weighed 76 kg when he reached Srinagar and returned weighing just 56 kg. For Nana, however, the experience was not something he spoke about as a personal achievement. He often described it as a small contribution he could make to the country.

Away From Bollywood and Personal Life

Away from the screen, Nana's personal life also carried its share of difficult chapters. He married Neelkanti Patekar in 1978, and the couple had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. Their elder son, Durvasa, died at a young age following an illness. Nana and Neelkanti later lived separately for several years, although they remained legally married.

His connection with social causes was another important part of his life. He was associated with efforts to help farmers and families affected by agrarian distress and co-founded the Naam Foundation with actor Makarand Anaspure.

A legacy that crossed generations

Nana Patekar's career cannot easily be placed in one category. He was the intense actor of Parinda and Krantiveer, the commanding performer of Ab Tak Chhappan, the Marathi theatre and cinema veteran of Natsamrat and the comic Uday Shetty of Welcome.

He could be frightening without raising his voice, emotional without becoming sentimental and funny without losing the personality that made him unique. That ability to move between genres was perhaps one of his greatest strengths. He never completely belonged to the mainstream star system, yet remained one of its most recognisable performers.

His passing leaves behind a body of work that stretches across generations and languages. But his legacy goes beyond the characters he played. It lives in the unmistakable voice, the pauses, the expressions and the intensity that made Nana Patekar unlike anyone else on the Indian screen.