Remembering Dharmendra: The He-Man With A Poet's Heart
Dharmendra, the screen icon of Hindi cinema, died a few days ahead of his 90th birthday.
By Minal Rudra
Published : November 24, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
He was synonymous with action, good looks, humour, and a romantic heart. A massive star. A legend. But above all, as Karan Johar and many colleagues aptly pen in their tributes, Dharmendra was the "best human being."
A rare combination of athletic build and charming screen presence, Dharmendra's earthy masculinity set him apart from the leading men of his time. After early nuanced roles in critically acclaimed films by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Bimal Roy, Pramod Chakravorty, and more, mainstream came calling with commercial and action films. Yet, it never dwarfed his dreamy lover appeal.
Today’s generation might not know this, but in the 1980s, there was a popular motorcycle commercial featuring him. In it, a married woman riding with her husband spots the actor and excitedly says, “Ruko, ruko, Dharmendra!” as she rushes to get his autograph. Her husband doesn't frown; instead, he smiles as she runs to the actor. The advert captured his unique appeal and summed up his charm. He was a star equally adored by men and women.
Born as Dharam Singh Deol in Nasrali, a village in Punjab, on December 8, 1935, Dharmendra was raised in a strict household of a school headmaster father who wouldn't even allow him to watch movies. Inspired to become an actor after secretly watching Dilip Kumar in Shaheed, young Dharmendra arrived in Mumbai with the hope of following the footsteps of his idol, Dilip Saab.
Destiny opened the doors of Indian cinema for him when Bimal Roy, impressed by his screen test, told him, "You’re working with me in Bandini opposite Nutan." Bandini was supposed to be his first film, but it took time to take off.
Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The camera loved him instantly. The audience cherished the handsome Jatt even more. He could fight villains with fiery power and melt hearts with his childlike innocence.
With Phool Aur Patthar (1966), he came into his own as a star. Hrishikesh Mukherjee gave Dharmendra one of his sterling roles in Satyakam (1969) before he was absorbed by the roles that made him the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema. The screen moniker became his identity despite his dabbling in various genres.
The 1970s turned him into a national favourite. Films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Raja Jani, and one of his personal favourites, Pratigya, made him a household name. He became the face of a new kind of hero. One who could make people laugh and cry in the same film, who could play a fearless friend or a romantic poet with equal ease. His wide range and flawless timing helped him climb the ladder of success. However, it can't be denied that his action-hero image often overshadowed his nuanced roles.
The courage of Hindi cinema's "He-Man" was not limited to choreographed fights onscreen. There were many instances when the actor showcased fearlessness in real life. Even during the times when the Mumbai underworld tried to intimidate Bollywood, it was he who would not bow down to the underbelly of Mumbai. Behind that strong image, though, was a gentle soul, an Urdu aficionado and lover of poetry. He was introduced to Urdu at the age of four, when he began learning the language in Lalton Kalan in Ludhiana.
His affection for Urdu and poetry often shone through in his social media posts. In the tributes pouring in, colleagues remembered his kindness, humility, and easy laughter. He carried his fame lightly, as he once said, "Fame is intoxicating. It goes to your head, but you sober down, too. I'm not addicted to it."
His partnership with Hema Malini was exceptional. Together, they starred in around 28 films as a romantic pair while their real-life bond became the stuff of film folklore.
Dharmendra’s appeal crossed generations. The actor began in black-and-white films and evolved with Hindi cinema through the eras of colour, action, and modern storytelling.
Even in his later years, with appearances in films like Apne, Life in a... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, fans welcomed him with open hearts. His voice, slightly weathered yet full of warmth, still carried the power to move people. Releasing this Christmas, Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis will be his final outing.
Dharmendra often said that he never acted; he simply lived before the camera, and that gave his performances authenticity. When he looked into the lens, he wasn’t pretending to be someone else. That’s why his films still feel alive and why new generations continue to discover them after decades.
The actor never forgot his early struggles and his days in Nasrali. He always stayed close to his roots. Even after attaining stardom, he would still order sweets from a shop in his village. A scroll through his Instagram feed reveals a man proud of his identity as a farmer’s son and who finds joy in simple things. Perhaps that’s why the Deols have always preferred a low-profile life despite being one of Hindi cinema’s most influential families. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, his sons with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, followed in his footsteps, carrying forward his legacy onscreen, while daughters Ajeita and Vijeta have kept away from the limelight. Esha and Ahana Deol, his daughters with Hema Malini, did enter filmdom, but as the former once said, her "orthodox Punjabi father" was against the idea of them following in his footsteps.
In his later years, Dharmendra chose a quieter life at his farmhouse in Lonavala. Yet the octogenarian star kept his connection with fans and followers intact on social media. As Manoj Bajpayee shared in his tribute, he will always be remembered for the "gentle strength he stood for."
Dharmendra showed that fame can exist with humility and heroes can be human. He gave hope to those who believed that goodness still matters in the cutthroat industry. This life philosophy was underlined by one of the couplets that he penned and recited to fans online:
"बदी का अंत है कहीं आस-पास,
नेकी का कहीं कोई अंत नहीं,
किताब नेकी की पढ़ले बंदे,
इससे बड़ा कोई ग्रंथ नहीं."
(The end of evil is somewhere nearby; there is no end to goodness. Read the book of goodness; there is no greater scripture than this.)
With his passing, Hindi cinema loses one of the strongest and last-standing pillars of its golden age. Leaving behind a rich legacy of 300 films that he built over a career spanning 65 years, the thespian breathed his last on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai, days ahead of his 90th birthday.
Dharmendra used to say that he was "born to spread love," and he did so till his last.
