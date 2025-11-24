ETV Bharat / entertainment

Remembering Dharmendra: The He-Man With A Poet's Heart

He was synonymous with action, good looks, humour, and a romantic heart. A massive star. A legend. But above all, as Karan Johar and many colleagues aptly pen in their tributes, Dharmendra was the "best human being."

A rare combination of athletic build and charming screen presence, Dharmendra's earthy masculinity set him apart from the leading men of his time. After early nuanced roles in critically acclaimed films by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Bimal Roy, Pramod Chakravorty, and more, mainstream came calling with commercial and action films. Yet, it never dwarfed his dreamy lover appeal.

Today’s generation might not know this, but in the 1980s, there was a popular motorcycle commercial featuring him. In it, a married woman riding with her husband spots the actor and excitedly says, “Ruko, ruko, Dharmendra!” as she rushes to get his autograph. Her husband doesn't frown; instead, he smiles as she runs to the actor. The advert captured his unique appeal and summed up his charm. He was a star equally adored by men and women.

Born as Dharam Singh Deol in Nasrali, a village in Punjab, on December 8, 1935, Dharmendra was raised in a strict household of a school headmaster father who wouldn't even allow him to watch movies. Inspired to become an actor after secretly watching Dilip Kumar in Shaheed, young Dharmendra arrived in Mumbai with the hope of following the footsteps of his idol, Dilip Saab.

Destiny opened the doors of Indian cinema for him when Bimal Roy, impressed by his screen test, told him, "You’re working with me in Bandini opposite Nutan." Bandini was supposed to be his first film, but it took time to take off.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The camera loved him instantly. The audience cherished the handsome Jatt even more. He could fight villains with fiery power and melt hearts with his childlike innocence.

With Phool Aur Patthar (1966), he came into his own as a star. Hrishikesh Mukherjee gave Dharmendra one of his sterling roles in Satyakam (1969) before he was absorbed by the roles that made him the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema. The screen moniker became his identity despite his dabbling in various genres.

The 1970s turned him into a national favourite. Films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Raja Jani, and one of his personal favourites, Pratigya, made him a household name. He became the face of a new kind of hero. One who could make people laugh and cry in the same film, who could play a fearless friend or a romantic poet with equal ease. His wide range and flawless timing helped him climb the ladder of success. However, it can't be denied that his action-hero image often overshadowed his nuanced roles.

The courage of Hindi cinema's "He-Man" was not limited to choreographed fights onscreen. There were many instances when the actor showcased fearlessness in real life. Even during the times when the Mumbai underworld tried to intimidate Bollywood, it was he who would not bow down to the underbelly of Mumbai. Behind that strong image, though, was a gentle soul, an Urdu aficionado and lover of poetry. He was introduced to Urdu at the age of four, when he began learning the language in Lalton Kalan in Ludhiana.

His affection for Urdu and poetry often shone through in his social media posts. In the tributes pouring in, colleagues remembered his kindness, humility, and easy laughter. He carried his fame lightly, as he once said, "Fame is intoxicating. It goes to your head, but you sober down, too. I'm not addicted to it."