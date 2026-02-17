ETV Bharat / entertainment

Regena Cassandrra Opens Up On 'Derogatory' Treatment In Bollywood: 'I Was Being Put Down'

One of the reasons why it took her time to get a footing in Bollywood is because she was stereotyped. “I was a South Indian actress. Compared to most South Indians, my Hindi is way better. I can read, write, and speak Hindi, and all the work I have done to date in the language is in my own voice. It's my own Hindi, and I've tried to make sure that, you know, I live up to the role that I've been given," said the Chennai-born actress with Anglo-Indian roots.

Hyderabad: It's been over two decades since Regena Cassandrra entered filmdom with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal. After juggling Tamil and Telugu industries, the actress gradually ventured into Hindi cinema with the 2019 release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Following that, she has appeared in films like Kesari Chapter 2, Rocket Boys, Farzi, and most recently Jaat, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Regena's filmography and lineup of upcoming films hint that she is being busy with multiple projects down south while her Hindi outings are far-placed. In a recent interview, the actress admitted that despite a considerable filmography in the South, a Bollywood entry was no cakewalk.

She also claimed that several times she was made to feel like an outsider in the industry. “A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions," said the actress. "It's sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it's not always the case, right?" she added.

Regena kickstarted her career when she was barely 16. Now that she’s 35, the actress says she has a better understanding of the industry wherein the shelf life for a woman is significantly shorter compared to her male counterparts.

“I think as a woman in this industry, it's very easy for us to be stereotyped. I mean, it's only obvious because it's a visual medium at the end of the day, and once you see something, it sticks in your head. But I’ve always wanted to be versatile. So, it is very difficult for me to pick and choose my films because I don’t want to always do mainstream commercial films,” said Regena.

Regena will next be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial The Wives. Section 108 is another Hindi project in her kitty. She has also wrapped shoot for the Tamil fantasy comedy Mookuthi Amman 2.