'Two Legends, One Frame': Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film After 47 Years? Red Giant Movies Drops Big Hint

Earlier in the day, the makers had shared another teaser poster that read, "When the stars align, you don't choose sides." Soon after the posts went viral, fans began celebrating online. Many were convinced that the long-awaited collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth was finally happening. While there is no official confirmation about the director yet, some fans speculate that either Nelson or Lokesh Kanagaraj may helm the project.

On Thursday, Red Giant Movies took to social media and posted a cryptic but powerful message. The production house wrote, "Two Legends. One Frame. Next update at 12:07 tomorrow. #KHxRK #RedGiant17." The poster featured the initials 'KH' and 'RK' along with a vintage car. Another striking line on the poster read, "Some men set rules, some men just rule."

Hyderabad: Nearly five decades after they last appeared together on the big screen, Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have once again sparked massive excitement among fans. Strong hints dropped by production house Red Giant Movies suggest that the two superstars are finally set to share screen space after 47 years.

The possibility of the two icons coming together was first discussed publicly last year. Speaking to the media in September, Rajinikanth had confirmed that talks were underway. He said, "We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to make a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act."

Kamal Haasan also addressed the collaboration during an event at SIIMA. He said, "We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together."

The excitement was further fuelled in October when their daughters, Shruti Haasan and Soundarya Rajinikanth, were asked about the project. Shruti had said, "We also wish for it. We are also waiting like you." Soundarya added, "It would be correct if our fathers gave the update. But definitely, Appa will work in Kamal uncle's banner (Raaj Kamal Films International). What kind of movie it will be, and all those details are a work in progress. So, Thalaiva himself will reveal it soon."

Interestingly, Rajinikanth is also set to collaborate on another project backed by Kamal Haasan's banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, which will be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.