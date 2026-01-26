ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Really Happy': Esha Deol Celebrates Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan, Hails Border 2

The actress also used the occasion to praise her elder brother Sunny Deol and his latest release Border 2. Esha urged her followers to watch the film with their loved ones and shared how proud she felt after watching it.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Republic Day, Esha shared an emotional note remembering her late father. Wishing everyone on the national holiday, she wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award."

Hyderabad: Actress Esha Deol has expressed pride and happiness as her father, legendary actor Dharmendra, was posthumously honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. The announcement was made on the eve of Republic Day as part of the Padma Awards list for 2026.

"Definitely watch Border 2 with your family and friends. We watched the film last night," Esha wrote. Praising Sunny, she added, "@iamsunnydeol you are the best." She also gave a shout-out to the film's cast and team, writing, "Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute."

Along with the note, Esha posted pictures from a special screening of Border 2. The photos showed her posing with sister Ahana Deol and brother Sunny Deol. All three were seen smiling warmly, with Sunny standing between his sisters and resting his hands on their shoulders. Fans were touched to see the siblings together, calling it an emotional and proud moment for the Deol family.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. Dharmendra was posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Reacting to the announcement earlier, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, also expressed gratitude. She wrote on X, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award." Dharmendra remains one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, continues to draw attention. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. It is a standalone sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 classic Border and has received strong audience response.