Reacher Season 4 Cast And Characters: Who Plays Whom In The Action Series
Reacher Season 4 brings Alan Ritchson back as Jack Reacher, joined by new cast members playing cops, politicians, journalists and other key characters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reacher is back with another action-packed season, with Alan Ritchson returning as former military investigator Jack Reacher. Season 4 premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 12, and introduces several new characters as Reacher finds himself caught in a dangerous conspiracy.
The new season follows Reacher after a chance meeting with a troubled stranger on a subway. It begins as a simple encounter but soon turns into a deadly situation involving powerful people and enemies. As Reacher tries to uncover the truth, he crosses paths with police officers, politicians, journalists and people with personal reasons to seek answers.
Here is a look at the main cast of Reacher Season 4 and the characters they play.
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher
Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, the central character of the series. Reacher is a former Army investigator who lives without a fixed home and often finds himself involved in dangerous situations. Known for his tough methods and strong sense of justice, Reacher once again takes on a mystery that leads him deeper into a major conspiracy. Ritchson has also appeared in Playdate, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ordinary Angels and Fast X.
Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette as Jacob Merrick
Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette plays Jacob Merrick, a small-town police officer from New Jersey. His life changes when his adopted daughter suddenly dies. Determined to find out what happened to her, Jacob travels to Philadelphia. He refuses to leave until he gets the answers he is looking for. Rodriguez-Marquette is known for Just Friends, The Girl Next Door, Barry and Hawaii Five-0.
Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green
Sydelle Noel plays Tamara Green, a Philadelphia police investigator. After speaking out against corruption, Tamara is moved to the night shift. While working on what seems like a normal case, she notices that something is not right. Her strong instincts push her to keep investigating, eventually bringing her closer to the larger mystery. Noel has appeared in GLOW, Black Panther, Arrow and Captive.
Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth
Indonesian singer and actor Agnez Mo plays Lila Hoth. Lila travels to Philadelphia with her mother while searching for her estranged father, a powerful politician. Her arrival sets off a series of events that become closely connected to the main story. Agnez Mo is also known as one of Indonesia’s most awarded artists.
Anggun as Amisha Hoth
Singer Anggun plays Amisha Hoth, Lila’s mother. Amisha is a former political dissident who survived violence carried out by a powerful general in her home country. She has given up much of her life to protect her daughter and give her a better future. Anggun has also appeared in Cannes Confidential and Leo Mattei - Special Unit.
Kevin Corrigan as Shaun Docherty
Kevin Corrigan plays Detective Shaun Docherty, Tamara Green’s partner. Shaun is cynical and often questions the cases they work on. Although he complains a lot, he is dependable when it matters. He also becomes an important support for Tamara as their investigation develops. Corrigan is known for Grounded for Life, The Chaperone, Hit and Run and Pineapple Express.
Marc Blucas as John Sampson
Marc Blucas plays John Sampson, a congressman who is in the race to become his party’s presidential nominee. However, Sampson has secrets that could soon come to light. His past also includes time with Delta Force in Indonesia, making him an important figure in the season’s larger mystery. Blucas has appeared in First Daughter, My Life With the Walter Boys and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Sampson
Kathleen Robertson plays Elsbeth Sampson, John’s wife. As her husband faces growing pressure and conflict, Elsbeth remains by his side. She is one of the people closest to John and knows him better than most. Robertson is known for Boss, Scary Movie 2, Tracker and Northern Rescue.
Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum
Kevin Weisman plays Russell Plum, an investigative journalist who has spent years looking into the government’s most secret operations. His work brings him closer to information that powerful people would rather keep hidden. Weisman has appeared in Alias, Marvel’s Runaways, Scorpion and Flipped.