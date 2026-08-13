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Reacher Season 4 Cast And Characters: Who Plays Whom In The Action Series

Reacher Season 4 Cast And Characters ( Photo: Prime Video )

Hyderabad: Reacher is back with another action-packed season, with Alan Ritchson returning as former military investigator Jack Reacher. Season 4 premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, August 12, and introduces several new characters as Reacher finds himself caught in a dangerous conspiracy. The new season follows Reacher after a chance meeting with a troubled stranger on a subway. It begins as a simple encounter but soon turns into a deadly situation involving powerful people and enemies. As Reacher tries to uncover the truth, he crosses paths with police officers, politicians, journalists and people with personal reasons to seek answers. Here is a look at the main cast of Reacher Season 4 and the characters they play. Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, the central character of the series. Reacher is a former Army investigator who lives without a fixed home and often finds himself involved in dangerous situations. Known for his tough methods and strong sense of justice, Reacher once again takes on a mystery that leads him deeper into a major conspiracy. Ritchson has also appeared in Playdate, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ordinary Angels and Fast X. Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette as Jacob Merrick Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette plays Jacob Merrick, a small-town police officer from New Jersey. His life changes when his adopted daughter suddenly dies. Determined to find out what happened to her, Jacob travels to Philadelphia. He refuses to leave until he gets the answers he is looking for. Rodriguez-Marquette is known for Just Friends, The Girl Next Door, Barry and Hawaii Five-0. Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green