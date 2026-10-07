ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shouted At Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka On Set, Says Raza Murad: 'I Have Seen It'

Raza Murad reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali has lost his temper with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra while defending the filmmaker's working style.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shouted At Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka On Set, Says Raza Murad
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shouted At Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka On Set, Says Raza Murad (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his detailed filmmaking and strong attention to every part of his films. Over the years, there have been several reports about the filmmaker losing his temper on set. Veteran actor Raza Murad has now spoken about Bhansali’s temperament and revealed that he has seen the director get angry with some of his biggest stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, during a chat on a podcast, Raza was asked about reports of Bhansali being moody and losing his temper with technicians. Defending the filmmaker, the veteran actor said Bhansali usually gets angry when he is unable to make people understand exactly what he wants.

Raza said, “It’s not like he is angry right from the start. And, of course, every person has their own temperament, and that anger isn’t personal; it’s related to work because it isn’t happening properly.”

The actor also said that Bhansali does not only get angry with his assistants or technicians. According to Raza, he has seen the filmmaker lose his temper with leading actors as well. “I have seen him shouting at bigger stars as well,” Raza said.

When asked about the actors he had seen Bhansali get angry with, Raza named Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. He explained that Bhansali has a clear vision of how he wants his work to be done and expects everyone on set to follow it.

Raza also compared Bhansali with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The actor has worked with Raj Kapoor in films such as Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna. He later worked with Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Talking about both filmmakers, Raza said they were perfectionists who gave more importance to getting the work right than to time or other practical matters.

“They want what they want. Time, shift, money, set, dates were of least importance to them. It’s okay if it takes eight days instead of four days. And when they are on set, they mean business. ‘Hum kaam karne ke liye aaye hain’ (We have come here to work),” he said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on the post-production of Love & War. The period romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is now scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.

READ MORE

  1. Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Tops 2026 Non-Hindi OTT Charts
  2. Ikka 2 Underway: Sunny Deol To Reprise His Role, Akshaye Khanna Won't Be Part Of The Sequel
  3. The Traitors Telugu: Meet The 20 Contestants Of Teja Sajja's Reality Show, From Chinmayi Sripada To Harsha Vardhan

TAGGED:

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI
SANJAY BHANSALI ANGRY AT BIG ACTORS
RAZA MURAD
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI ANGRY
SANJAY LEELA ANGRY AT BIG STARS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.