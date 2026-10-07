Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shouted At Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka On Set, Says Raza Murad: 'I Have Seen It'
Raza Murad reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali has lost his temper with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra while defending the filmmaker's working style.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his detailed filmmaking and strong attention to every part of his films. Over the years, there have been several reports about the filmmaker losing his temper on set. Veteran actor Raza Murad has now spoken about Bhansali’s temperament and revealed that he has seen the director get angry with some of his biggest stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
Recently, during a chat on a podcast, Raza was asked about reports of Bhansali being moody and losing his temper with technicians. Defending the filmmaker, the veteran actor said Bhansali usually gets angry when he is unable to make people understand exactly what he wants.
Raza said, “It’s not like he is angry right from the start. And, of course, every person has their own temperament, and that anger isn’t personal; it’s related to work because it isn’t happening properly.”
The actor also said that Bhansali does not only get angry with his assistants or technicians. According to Raza, he has seen the filmmaker lose his temper with leading actors as well. “I have seen him shouting at bigger stars as well,” Raza said.
When asked about the actors he had seen Bhansali get angry with, Raza named Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. He explained that Bhansali has a clear vision of how he wants his work to be done and expects everyone on set to follow it.
Raza also compared Bhansali with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The actor has worked with Raj Kapoor in films such as Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna. He later worked with Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Talking about both filmmakers, Raza said they were perfectionists who gave more importance to getting the work right than to time or other practical matters.
“They want what they want. Time, shift, money, set, dates were of least importance to them. It’s okay if it takes eight days instead of four days. And when they are on set, they mean business. ‘Hum kaam karne ke liye aaye hain’ (We have come here to work),” he said.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on the post-production of Love & War. The period romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya and with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is now scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.