ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shouted At Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka On Set, Says Raza Murad: 'I Have Seen It'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shouted At Ranveer, Deepika & Priyanka On Set, Says Raza Murad ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his detailed filmmaking and strong attention to every part of his films. Over the years, there have been several reports about the filmmaker losing his temper on set. Veteran actor Raza Murad has now spoken about Bhansali’s temperament and revealed that he has seen the director get angry with some of his biggest stars, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, during a chat on a podcast, Raza was asked about reports of Bhansali being moody and losing his temper with technicians. Defending the filmmaker, the veteran actor said Bhansali usually gets angry when he is unable to make people understand exactly what he wants. Raza said, “It’s not like he is angry right from the start. And, of course, every person has their own temperament, and that anger isn’t personal; it’s related to work because it isn’t happening properly.” The actor also said that Bhansali does not only get angry with his assistants or technicians. According to Raza, he has seen the filmmaker lose his temper with leading actors as well. “I have seen him shouting at bigger stars as well,” Raza said.