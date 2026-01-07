Ravi Varma Talks About Border 2 Action Sequences; Recalls Journey From Auto Driver To Stunt Director
From driving an auto to handling Border 2, action director Ravi Varma reflects on his journey, working with superstars, safety standards, and upcoming pan-India projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ravi Varma's journey from driving an auto-rickshaw to choreographing high-octane action sequences for some of India's biggest stars serves as an incredible source of inspiration. At present, he is one of the most popular action directors in Indian cinema, who has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK, Ravi Varma reveals his rise in films after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Pawan Kalyan and others. He also talks about his upcoming films Border 2 and one with Raj B Shetty.
Ravi Varma began his career in the Kannada film industry as an assistant. He later emerged as a full-fledged stunt director with Darshan's 2004 film Dharma. Over the years, he has steadily built a pan-India reputation, recently choreographing action for Mark, starring Kiccha Sudeep.
Looking back at his humble beginnings, Ravi Varma speaks with honesty and gratitude. "Almost everyone knows that I used to drive an auto-rickshaw. But the people who truly shaped me are Karnataka's stunt artists, stunt directors, my brother Rajkumar, and stunt director KD Venkatesh," he says.
At a time when major action sequences were outsourced to technicians from other states, Ravi Varma chose to take a risk. "Back then, for car-jump action scenes, stunt directors were brought in from Chennai. We wondered, why shouldn't we do it ourselves?" he says. That decision led to a successful car-jump sequence in Hai Bangalore, which became a turning point in his career. "I did something no one else had done at that time, and that brought me to where I am today."
Ravi Varma Has Worked As A Stunt Director In Over 700 Films
"I have worked as a stunt director in more than 700 films, including Kannada cinema. In addition, I have directed two films and am currently listening to two new story narrations," he says.
He shares a deep emotional connection with his work alongside the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. "I worked on films like Vamshi, Hudugaru, Jackie, Anna Bond, Doddmane Hudga, and James. In Lucky Man, I choreographed the scene where Puneeth appears in a divine form. Portraying him as God was a blessing. The memories I share with him are unforgettable."
Ravi Varma On Learning From Actors Across Industries
Ravi Varma has worked with almost every major star in South Indian cinema, including Shiva Rajkumar, Sudeep, Pawan Kalyan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Speaking about Shiva Rajkumar, he says, "One of Shiva Rajkumar's greatest qualities is encouraging newcomers. After completing 100 films, he still supports new directors. Having him as the hero of my debut film was sheer luck."
On working with Sudeep, Ravi Varma highlights the responsibility that comes with such collaborations. "Working with him comes with great responsibility. His energy has never decreased. He never questions why a shot is designed in a certain way, which pushes me to execute everything perfectly."
In Telugu cinema, Ravi Varma has worked with Pawan Kalyan on Agnyaathavaasi, Vakeel Saab, and the upcoming Ustaad Bhagat Singh. "Pawan sir is extremely professional. Even after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, he asked his personal security to stay away from the shooting spot and worked purely as an actor. That's how simple he is."
Ravi Varma On Working With Bollywood Superstars Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan
Ravi Varma's Bollywood journey has been equally impactful. He has collaborated with Salman Khan on films like Jai Ho and Kick. "Despite being a superstar, Salman sir is very simple on set. Once the action is explained, he immediately says 'Chalo' and begins," says Ravi.
His experience with Shah Rukh Khan during Raees remains close to his heart. "Shah Rukh Khan personally came to me and asked, 'Master, can we do this shot like this?' That humility is unforgettable. Working with such legendary stars has been a blessing."
How Serious Is Ravi Varma About Safety During Stunts?
"Action sequences are never done without safety. Action itself means safety. I always tell actors that safety comes first. Sometimes accidents happen, and nothing can be done; it's unfortunate timing. But precautions are always our priority," he says.
Ravi Varma Shares His Experience On Working With Sunny Deol In Border 2 and New Beginnings
Among his most challenging projects including the upcoming film Border 2, which he calls a major milestone. "Border 2 was shot at a real military camp spread across 2,000 acres. Every day, army personnel checked us before allowing entry. We discussed real weapons with army officers before designing the war action," he says.
Ravi Varma has also stepped into film production with Rakkasapuradhol, featuring Raj B Shetty. "This is a technician-driven film. Raj B Shetty is known across the South film industry. In this film, he appears as a Mandya-based character, not a Mangaluru native," he says.
