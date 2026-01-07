ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ravi Varma Talks About Border 2 Action Sequences; Recalls Journey From Auto Driver To Stunt Director

Hyderabad: Ravi Varma's journey from driving an auto-rickshaw to choreographing high-octane action sequences for some of India's biggest stars serves as an incredible source of inspiration. At present, he is one of the most popular action directors in Indian cinema, who has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

In an interview with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK, Ravi Varma reveals his rise in films after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Pawan Kalyan and others. He also talks about his upcoming films Border 2 and one with Raj B Shetty.

Ravi Varma began his career in the Kannada film industry as an assistant. He later emerged as a full-fledged stunt director with Darshan's 2004 film Dharma. Over the years, he has steadily built a pan-India reputation, recently choreographing action for Mark, starring Kiccha Sudeep.

Ravi Varma (Photo: Ravi Varma)

Looking back at his humble beginnings, Ravi Varma speaks with honesty and gratitude. "Almost everyone knows that I used to drive an auto-rickshaw. But the people who truly shaped me are Karnataka's stunt artists, stunt directors, my brother Rajkumar, and stunt director KD Venkatesh," he says.

At a time when major action sequences were outsourced to technicians from other states, Ravi Varma chose to take a risk. "Back then, for car-jump action scenes, stunt directors were brought in from Chennai. We wondered, why shouldn't we do it ourselves?" he says. That decision led to a successful car-jump sequence in Hai Bangalore, which became a turning point in his career. "I did something no one else had done at that time, and that brought me to where I am today."

Ravi Varma Has Worked As A Stunt Director In Over 700 Films

"I have worked as a stunt director in more than 700 films, including Kannada cinema. In addition, I have directed two films and am currently listening to two new story narrations," he says.

He shares a deep emotional connection with his work alongside the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. "I worked on films like Vamshi, Hudugaru, Jackie, Anna Bond, Doddmane Hudga, and James. In Lucky Man, I choreographed the scene where Puneeth appears in a divine form. Portraying him as God was a blessing. The memories I share with him are unforgettable."