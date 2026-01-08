'Setbacks Have Never Stopped You': Ravi Mohan, Silambarasan & Others React As Vijay's Jana Nayagan Gets Delayed
Vijay's Jana Nayagan release was postponed amid censor uncertainty, with several celebs stepping forward to express their support for the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was supposed to hit theatres on January 9, but the makers have announced that the film's release has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control. The announcement disappointed many fans and sent strong reactions across all social media platforms. Several celebrities and political leaders have also stepped forward to express their support for Vijay's film.
The delay comes amid uncertainty surrounding the film's certification. The matter reached the Madras High Court, which stated that it would deliver its verdict on Jana Nayagan's certification issue on January 9, the same day the film was supposed to release. With no confirmation from the censor board before release day, the makers were left with no choice but to delay the film's release date.
Jana Nayagan was expected to clash at the box office with Parasakthi during the Pongal festive season. Parasakthi remains on track for its January 10 release. Among the first celebrities to react was Parasakthi star Ravi Mohan, who extended his support to Vijay despite the earlier box office clash. Taking to his X account on Thursday, Ravi Mohan shared the official statement issued by the Jana Nayagan makers confirming the delay. He wrote, "Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother, I'm standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don't need a date. You are the opening. Whenever that date is. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna."
Heartbroken 💔 @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna pic.twitter.com/ccFy6iK4qM— Ravi Mohan (@iam_RaviMohan) January 8, 2026
Silambarasan TR wrote on X, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."
Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases.— Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) January 8, 2026
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj also reacted strongly to the situation by penning an open letter on X. Calling it a 'tough' time for cinema, he highlighted the need for unity within the film fraternity. He urged the industry to support independent films, streamline censorship timelines, avoid delays for big releases, and come together to protect the art of cinema.
Some Thoughts just as a Lover of CINEMA!!— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 8, 2026
No theatres for an Low budget Indie film #Salliyargal
Censor delay causing postponement of a Big budget Big Star like Vijay Sir's film #JanaNayagan slated to release tomorrow...
Bookings are yet to open in many centres due to issue of… pic.twitter.com/9ixK3u2qRa
The issue has also taken a political turn, with several leaders accusing authorities of misusing power to delay the film. Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth wrote on X, "Nine years ago, @RahulGandhi ji cautioned the govt. against disrespecting Tamil culture and identity by stifling Tamil cinema. Today, that warning rings true again as BJP deliberately withholds the censor certificate for #Jananayagan, effectively blocking its release and insulting the sentiments of the Tamil people."
Nine years ago, @RahulGandhi ji cautioned the govt. against disrespecting Tamil culture and identity by stifling Tamil cinema.— Vijay Vasanth (@iamvijayvasanth) January 8, 2026
Today, that warning rings true again as BJP deliberately withholds the censor certificate for #Jananayagan, effectively blocking its release and… https://t.co/sLrwHlNqC6
Congress leader Girish Chodankar directly addressed the Prime Minister in his post. He wrote, "Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji, the controversy surrounding actor Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has sparked concerns about the misuse of political power. While political disagreements are understandable, targeting an artist's work is unacceptable."
Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji,— Girish Chodankar (@girishgoaINC) January 8, 2026
The controversy surrounding actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has sparked concerns about the misuse of political power. While political disagreements are understandable, targeting an artist's work is unacceptable.
The people of Tamil Nadu will… pic.twitter.com/eOwnV7Vkm9
He further added, "The people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate censorship of cinemas for political gains. We urge you to ensure that art and entertainment are not used as pawns in political battles. Vijay's film is facing delays due to your pressure on authorities, which is unfair to the producers and fans. Let's keep politics out of art and respect creative freedom. Modi Ji, prove your 56-inch chest claim by taking on POLITICIAN Vijay, not ACTOR Vijay. Remember, your politics of intimidation won’t work in Tamil Nadu. @INCTamilNadu."
Actor Sriman also shared his thoughts, focusing on the emotional impact of the delay on film lovers. He wrote, "I don't know politics. It is not my cup of tea. But cinema is my swasam, my bread, butter, jam. Only from the past 3 days I'm witnessing how fans will feel film lovers feel & how healthy they R preparing themself with patience&maturity. Law is the king; we believe in justice."
Yenaku arasiyal theriyadhu— actor sriman (@ActorSriman) January 7, 2026
It is not my cup of tea
But cinema is my swasam, my bread butter jam,
Only from past 3 days I’m witnessing
How fans will feel film lovers feel & how healthy they R preparing themself with patience&maturity. Law is the king, we believe in justice
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Jothimani condemns the censor delay of Jannayagan as a politically motivated attack on creative freedom, calling the Censorship Board outdated, misused, and in urgent need of reform. She wrote a post on X in Tamil, which can loosely be translated as, "The refusal of the Central Government's Censorship Board to grant a certificate to the film Jana Nayagan deserves the strongest condemnation. This is an attack on the Tamil film industry. Beyond our political affiliations, preferences, and dislikes, every individual who believes in freedom of expression must condemn this."
ஜனநாயகன் திரைப்படத்திற்கு ஒன்றிய அரசின் கீழ் இயங்கும் தணிக்கை வாரியம் சான்றிதழ் தர மறுப்பது கடுமையான கண்டனத்திற்குரியது. இது தமிழ் திரையுலகத்தின் மீது நடத்தப்படுகிற தாக்குதல். நமது அரசியல் சார்பு,விருப்பு வெறுப்புகளைத் தாண்டி கருத்துச் சுதந்திரத்தின் மீது நம்பிக்கையுள்ள… pic.twitter.com/lbOlaFD47j— Jothimani (@jothims) January 8, 2026
Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action thriller written and directed by H Vinoth. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role along with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay.
The story follows the life of a police officer who enters politics, a theme that closely mirrors Vijay's real-life journey. The actor recently announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and has confirmed plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK as co-producers, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's cinematic farewell.
