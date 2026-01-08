ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Setbacks Have Never Stopped You': Ravi Mohan, Silambarasan & Others React As Vijay's Jana Nayagan Gets Delayed

Hyderabad: Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was supposed to hit theatres on January 9, but the makers have announced that the film's release has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control. The announcement disappointed many fans and sent strong reactions across all social media platforms. Several celebrities and political leaders have also stepped forward to express their support for Vijay's film.

The delay comes amid uncertainty surrounding the film's certification. The matter reached the Madras High Court, which stated that it would deliver its verdict on Jana Nayagan's certification issue on January 9, the same day the film was supposed to release. With no confirmation from the censor board before release day, the makers were left with no choice but to delay the film's release date.

Jana Nayagan was expected to clash at the box office with Parasakthi during the Pongal festive season. Parasakthi remains on track for its January 10 release. Among the first celebrities to react was Parasakthi star Ravi Mohan, who extended his support to Vijay despite the earlier box office clash. Taking to his X account on Thursday, Ravi Mohan shared the official statement issued by the Jana Nayagan makers confirming the delay. He wrote, "Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother, I'm standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don't need a date. You are the opening. Whenever that date is. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna."

Silambarasan TR wrote on X, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You've crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj also reacted strongly to the situation by penning an open letter on X. Calling it a 'tough' time for cinema, he highlighted the need for unity within the film fraternity. He urged the industry to support independent films, streamline censorship timelines, avoid delays for big releases, and come together to protect the art of cinema.