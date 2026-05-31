ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ravi Mohan Joins LCU's Benz Days After Announcing Acting Break Amid Divorce From Aarti Ravi

The development has left fans both excited and confused, given Ravi Mohan's emotional statements earlier this month. During a press conference, the actor had announced that he would not release any of his films or continue acting until his personal life stabilised. "Firstly, what I want to say is that my films will not release on screen until I get my divorce. I am not going to act. That is because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to," Ravi had said.

The announcement came on Sunday when filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomed Ravi Mohan to the popular cinematic universe. Sharing pictures from the film's set on social media, Lokesh wrote, "Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir." Actor Raghava Lawrence, who plays the lead role in Benz, also extended a warm welcome, posting, "Happy to welcome you onboard Brother @iam_RaviMohan #benz."

Hyderabad: Actor Ravi Mohan has surprised fans by joining the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz, just days after publicly declaring that he would step away from acting until his ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aarti Ravi are resolved.

The actor, who became emotional while addressing the media, also spoke about the impact of online harassment on his life. He added, "On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyber bullying stops..." before indicating that he would return to work once things improved.

Ravi also assured producers and filmmakers that he would not abandon his professional commitments. "I will not behave in such a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected by me," he said.

The actor's personal life has been under intense public scrutiny over the past two years. Ravi and Aarti Ravi, who married in 2009, announced their separation in 2024 after the actor moved out of their family home. Their divorce case is currently being heard in the Chennai Family Court.

At the same time, Ravi was frequently linked to singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis. While Keneeshaa initially described herself as only a friend and healer, the two were later seen attending events together and sharing public appearances. Earlier this month, Keneeshaa hinted at a possible breakup through a cryptic social media post that read, "I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence."

Against this backdrop, Ravi's entry into the LCU marks a significant career development. The Lokesh Cinematic Universe currently includes blockbuster films such as Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, while Nivin Pauly is set to play the antagonist.