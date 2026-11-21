Ravi Kishan On Embracing Viral Fame, Staying Rooted, And His Bollywood Revival: 'I Knew One Day My Time Will Come'
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Ravi Kishan discusses his remarkable resurgence in Bollywood, his journey from a struggling newcomer to a celebrated Bhojpuri superstar, and his recent virality.
By Seema Sinha
Published : November 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Actor and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan is experiencing a major mainstream career resurgence, driven by back-to-back theatrical blockbusters, acclaimed streaming roles, and major award wins. After decades as a Bhojpuri superstar and Hindi character actor, his acclaimed turn as Inspector Shyam Manohar in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (2023) earned him his first Filmfare and IIFA Awards for Best Supporting Actor, cementing his standing in Bollywood.
Kishan has had a packed slate across theatrical and streaming platforms in 2026. He joined the popular crime franchise Mirzapur: The Movie for its big-screen interquel, which became a massive box-office blockbuster grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Then, he starred alongside Ajay Devgn in the fourth installment of the hit comedy franchise, Dhamaal which grossed roughly Rs 150 crore domestically. He reprised his well-received role in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and appeared in Psycho Saiyaan, a romantic thriller streaming series.
“Successes of many of my films, critical acclaim for Laapata Ladies, the film reaching the Oscars, then performances in Maamla Legal hai, Dhamaal and now Mirzapur. Besides also being honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award for parliamentary performance in the Lok Sabha, the work that I did in my constituency Gorakhpur… all this has contributed to my success in the recent past,” Kishan tells ETV Bharat.
Kishan has had a fascinating journey. His career took several major leaps transforming him from a struggling outsider in Mumbai into a Bhojpuri superstar, a critically acclaimed character actor in Hindi and South Indian cinema, and a two-term Member of Parliament.
At the age of 17, he came to Mumbai with only Rs 500 and faced many difficulties while trying to build his career in the film industry. With his talent, confidence and hard work, he gradually became one of the most well-known actors in Bhojpuri cinema followed by other language films and television reality shows.
“I am 760 film old in different languages… 450 in Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, television, reality shows, Bigg Boss… then voicing the character of Spider-Man in the Bhojpuri version of Spider-Man 3…” says Kishan, known for his energetic personality, distinctive voice and versatile acting style.
What is interesting is that alongside his dramatic and comic roles, Kishan’s candid interviews and signature catchphrases have turned him into a frequent viral favorite among younger social media audiences. He is currently enjoying a massive wave of popularity among the youth and Gen Z, with his viral dance moves, funny moments, dialogues and meme-worthy clips taking social media by storm.
“Even 20 years back I had gone viral with Zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamandwa, but at that time the Internet wasn’t there. I started my acting career in 1991; it is a long and beautiful journey with lots of ups and downs. I have crawled and reached here,” he further adds.
Young creators on reels and shorts have turned his dramatic expressions and lines such as "Jaldi the Late" and "Money follows my brother" from podcasts into widespread meme templates. Creators frequently pair his high-energy clips with relatable jokes about college life, work stress, and everyday situations in their lives. At this point, fans are joking that Kishan’s “aura” is bigger than that of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. It may be a playful social-media comparison rather than a factual measure of fame, but what is undeniable is his immense popularity among the youth.
However, rather than pushing back against internet jokes, Kishan has publicly embraced the memes, liked viral posts, and played along with playful nicknames from fans.
“Youngsters and Gen Z like following me, they like my real personality, they find me cool, I guess. All these mistakes were actually slips of the tongue, like for instance 'home from work', 'jaldi the late…' but they like it. Sometimes the words I use, also I speak very fast, that becomes humour. I don’t want to improve upon anything; I am a human being. I make mistakes when in a rush or in certain situations but the youth find all that cute. I want to own that."
The other thing that he thinks brought attention of the younger generation towards him is the Gucci song.
"Perhaps, they find my attitude cool. Also, my performances, my body of work has added to the fame I am currently enjoying. Suddenly the kind of love I am getting across the world, not just in India. Wherever I travel, whether London or the US, my fan following has increased, similarly I’m getting a lot of love in my constituency. All this surprises me as well as makes me emotional,” says Kishan.
Despite his remarkable three-decade career across Indian cinema, evolving from a struggling newcomer into a Bhojpuri superstar, a critically acclaimed character actor, and a pan-Indian performer and also a successful politician, Kishan says he has remained humble and rooted.
“I am a self-made man. All the success, power, fame hasn’t affected me, I am still the same. I have got all this after so much struggle and to digest all this one needs that kind of strength and capacity,” he says.
However, Kishan’s initial years in the industry were difficult when he endured years of mockery, unpaid work, and rejection in Bollywood during the 1990s before pivoting to Bhojpuri cinema to build his stardom. Despite being trained in theatre, dancing, horse riding, and action, Kishan recalled in his previous interviews that industry insiders frequently laughed at him, rejected him while his peers became stars in the 1990s. Before his breakthrough, Kishan says he worked on numerous projects without getting paid even after appearing in notable films like Tere Naam.
Even when he did land roles, Kishan says the Hindi film industry often boxed him into narrow stereotypes rather than giving him the space to showcase his versatility.
“You have been humiliated, you have been rejected, you have not been given work that you deserve … people would call me and forget, they would make me wait in their office, they would also call me on set saying we will take you in our films but at the last minute they would replace me with another actor. They would promise to pay me after I had completed the film but later threaten me of cutting my role if I demanded my fee,” he says.
But Kishan is not complaining. “All this is fine ...this happens everywhere …in Bollywood, in regional cinema…I don’t have a sob story, I would consider this struggle as a turning process. I have enjoyed my struggle. I knew that one day my time will come, my dreams will be fulfilled…I used to manifest a lot, I have positive energy, my father was a priest. I had a very strong belief; my confidence level was very strong. The only thing those days I had was confidence which I have even now. That yes, I can do,” he says.
Frustrated by the lack of respect in Hindi cinema, Kishan decided to accept an offer for a Bhojpuri film in the early 2000s and his 2003 Bhojpuri debut, Saiyan Hamar, became a massive silver-jubilee hit. By bringing his Bollywood training in action, dance, and drama to his native language, he established himself as a superstar and helped turn Bhojpuri cinema into a thriving industry.
“After Tere Naam I wasn’t getting Hindi films but then I got an offer in Bhojpuri. Those days the Bhojpuri film industry wasn’t established, so I wondered who watches these films. There were actors like Sujit Kumar doing Bhojpuri films but they weren’t doing great. I called my mother and she encouraged me saying people in villages would watch. Saiyan Hamar became a blockbuster and that changed my life. By 2005 I became the biggest superstar of UP and Bihar," shares Kishan.
Although Hindi cinema helped train him as an actor, he credits the Bhojpuri community for the star that he became in the industry.
"I decided to put all my efforts, energy and skills in Bhojpuri where I was getting all solo lead roles. I started doing two to three shifts every day, I went crazy. I was hungry for work. I would do 17 films in a year. I was earning good money, securing my family, my parents, got a house, a bungalow, a car... I would work day and night," he says.
And then came Bigg Boss in 2006 that transformed Kishan from a regional Bhojpuri star into a household name across India. Kishan credits the show with removing the label that limited him strictly to Bhojpuri films. Being beamed into living rooms nationwide allowed mainstream audiences to see his raw personality, desi roots, and humor, making him a pan-India household name. Entering the inaugural season of the reality show broke that regional barrier and reshaped his trajectory in several ways. The nationwide visibility caught the attention of top mainstream directors.
Soon after finishing as a finalist on the show, he landed pivotal roles in projects helmed by legendary filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and Shyam Benegal, successfully relaunching his Hindi film career.
Kishan's authentic, unfiltered stint on the show including his memorable catchphrase "Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa," cemented him in Indian pop culture and kept him relevant to younger and urban demographics.
“Bigg Boss got me Shyam Benegal and Mani Ratnam. It got me the entire nation’s pagalpan and craze. People came to know that this boy is fun, humorous ..and from there I got an entry in Hindi films again. But all these awards, rewards, love, Izzat, samman, money, price hike …has happened now in recent years,” says Kishan.
Definitely, the mainstream credibility he gained from Bigg Boss laid the foundation for a diverse second innings, leading to major pan-India roles (such as Laapataa Ladies and South Indian cinema), a successful entry into national politics as a Member of Parliament, and eventually returning to the franchise to host a segment on Bigg Boss 18 nearly two decades later.
And decades after being dismissed, Kishan returned to mainstream Hindi cinema and OTT platforms on his own terms, earning widespread critical acclaim and awards for projects like Mukkabaaz, Maamla Legal Hai, and the Oscar-submitted Laapataa Ladies.
Talking about his future plans and films, he says, "Whoever comes with a good role, I would grab it. I like that kick in life. Whether the makers, director is a new guy or a senior person, all are welcome. I want to feel that enthusiasm to get ready in the morning and come on sets. I need to be excited for the shoot. I want that sleepless night, do my work out fast, do my pooja and run on the set. I have fun saying my dialogues ...my eyes get that chamak when I enjoy my work and only then the audience will enjoy it. Therefore, people say, "Ravi Kishan has come, let’s clap!"