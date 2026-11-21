ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ravi Kishan On Embracing Viral Fame, Staying Rooted, And His Bollywood Revival: 'I Knew One Day My Time Will Come'

Actor and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan is experiencing a major mainstream career resurgence, driven by back-to-back theatrical blockbusters, acclaimed streaming roles, and major award wins. After decades as a Bhojpuri superstar and Hindi character actor, his acclaimed turn as Inspector Shyam Manohar in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (2023) earned him his first Filmfare and IIFA Awards for Best Supporting Actor, cementing his standing in Bollywood.

Kishan has had a packed slate across theatrical and streaming platforms in 2026. He joined the popular crime franchise Mirzapur: The Movie for its big-screen interquel, which became a massive box-office blockbuster grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Then, he starred alongside Ajay Devgn in the fourth installment of the hit comedy franchise, Dhamaal which grossed roughly Rs 150 crore domestically. He reprised his well-received role in Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and appeared in Psycho Saiyaan, a romantic thriller streaming series.

“Successes of many of my films, critical acclaim for Laapata Ladies, the film reaching the Oscars, then performances in Maamla Legal hai, Dhamaal and now Mirzapur. Besides also being honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award for parliamentary performance in the Lok Sabha, the work that I did in my constituency Gorakhpur… all this has contributed to my success in the recent past,” Kishan tells ETV Bharat.

'I knew that one day my time will come,' Ravi Kishan (Photo: Getty Images)

Kishan has had a fascinating journey. His career took several major leaps transforming him from a struggling outsider in Mumbai into a Bhojpuri superstar, a critically acclaimed character actor in Hindi and South Indian cinema, and a two-term Member of Parliament.

At the age of 17, he came to Mumbai with only Rs 500 and faced many difficulties while trying to build his career in the film industry. With his talent, confidence and hard work, he gradually became one of the most well-known actors in Bhojpuri cinema followed by other language films and television reality shows.

“I am 760 film old in different languages… 450 in Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, television, reality shows, Bigg Boss… then voicing the character of Spider-Man in the Bhojpuri version of Spider-Man 3…” says Kishan, known for his energetic personality, distinctive voice and versatile acting style.

What is interesting is that alongside his dramatic and comic roles, Kishan’s candid interviews and signature catchphrases have turned him into a frequent viral favorite among younger social media audiences. He is currently enjoying a massive wave of popularity among the youth and Gen Z, with his viral dance moves, funny moments, dialogues and meme-worthy clips taking social media by storm.

'Youngsters and Gen Z like following me, they like my real personality, they find me cool,' Ravi Kishan (Photo: Getty Images)

“Even 20 years back I had gone viral with Zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamandwa, but at that time the Internet wasn’t there. I started my acting career in 1991; it is a long and beautiful journey with lots of ups and downs. I have crawled and reached here,” he further adds.

Young creators on reels and shorts have turned his dramatic expressions and lines such as "Jaldi the Late" and "Money follows my brother" from podcasts into widespread meme templates. Creators frequently pair his high-energy clips with relatable jokes about college life, work stress, and everyday situations in their lives. At this point, fans are joking that Kishan’s “aura” is bigger than that of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. It may be a playful social-media comparison rather than a factual measure of fame, but what is undeniable is his immense popularity among the youth.

However, rather than pushing back against internet jokes, Kishan has publicly embraced the memes, liked viral posts, and played along with playful nicknames from fans.

Ravi Kishan during a stage performance (Photo: Getty Images)

“Youngsters and Gen Z like following me, they like my real personality, they find me cool, I guess. All these mistakes were actually slips of the tongue, like for instance 'home from work', 'jaldi the late…' but they like it. Sometimes the words I use, also I speak very fast, that becomes humour. I don’t want to improve upon anything; I am a human being. I make mistakes when in a rush or in certain situations but the youth find all that cute. I want to own that."

The other thing that he thinks brought attention of the younger generation towards him is the Gucci song.

"Perhaps, they find my attitude cool. Also, my performances, my body of work has added to the fame I am currently enjoying. Suddenly the kind of love I am getting across the world, not just in India. Wherever I travel, whether London or the US, my fan following has increased, similarly I’m getting a lot of love in my constituency. All this surprises me as well as makes me emotional,” says Kishan.

Despite his remarkable three-decade career across Indian cinema, evolving from a struggling newcomer into a Bhojpuri superstar, a critically acclaimed character actor, and a pan-Indian performer and also a successful politician, Kishan says he has remained humble and rooted.

At the age of 17, Ravi Kishan came to Mumbai with only Rs 500 and faced many difficulties (Photo: ANI)

“I am a self-made man. All the success, power, fame hasn’t affected me, I am still the same. I have got all this after so much struggle and to digest all this one needs that kind of strength and capacity,” he says.