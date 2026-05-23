ETV Bharat / entertainment

'How We Treat The Voiceless Matters': Raveena Tandon Urges Punjab CM To Show Compassion Amid Stray Dog Removal Drive

Hyderabad: Actor Raveena Tandon has reacted to the Punjab government’s recent action against stray dogs and has requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to deal with the matter in a sensitive and humane way. As discussions around stray dog safety continue across the country, the actor shared a heartfelt message asking authorities to choose compassionate solutions instead of harsh measures.

Raveena posted a long note on Instagram on Saturday after reports surfaced that the Punjab government had started removing stray dogs from crowded public areas. In her message, the actor said she understands the importance of public safety, but also stressed that animals should not be treated cruelly during the process.

“Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji, the recent observations around the Supreme Court verdict on stray animal management have sparked important conversations across the country. While public safety is extremely important, I sincerely hope the interpretation and implementation of the verdict continue to remain humane and balanced,” she wrote.

The actor further spoke about methods that can help control the stray dog issue without harming animals unnecessarily. According to Raveena, steps like sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, safe shelters and rehabilitation can help both people and stray animals live safely.

“Compassionate solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters and structured rehabilitation can help protect both citizens and animals,” she added in her note.