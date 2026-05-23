'How We Treat The Voiceless Matters': Raveena Tandon Urges Punjab CM To Show Compassion Amid Stray Dog Removal Drive
Raveena Tandon urged CM Bhagwant Mann to handle Punjab's stray dog removal drive with compassion, stressing humane and balanced solutions for public safety.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Raveena Tandon has reacted to the Punjab government’s recent action against stray dogs and has requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to deal with the matter in a sensitive and humane way. As discussions around stray dog safety continue across the country, the actor shared a heartfelt message asking authorities to choose compassionate solutions instead of harsh measures.
Raveena posted a long note on Instagram on Saturday after reports surfaced that the Punjab government had started removing stray dogs from crowded public areas. In her message, the actor said she understands the importance of public safety, but also stressed that animals should not be treated cruelly during the process.
“Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji, the recent observations around the Supreme Court verdict on stray animal management have sparked important conversations across the country. While public safety is extremely important, I sincerely hope the interpretation and implementation of the verdict continue to remain humane and balanced,” she wrote.
The actor further spoke about methods that can help control the stray dog issue without harming animals unnecessarily. According to Raveena, steps like sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, safe shelters and rehabilitation can help both people and stray animals live safely.
“Compassionate solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters and structured rehabilitation can help protect both citizens and animals,” she added in her note.
Raveena also said that Punjab now has an opportunity to show how such a sensitive issue can be handled with care and responsibility. She expressed hope that the government, along with animal welfare groups and experts, would work together to find balanced solutions.
“I truly believe that with the support of authorities, animal welfare organisations and experts, Punjab can set an example of handling this sensitive issue with both responsibility and kindness. How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society,” the actor further wrote.
Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had also shared his concern over the matter. In a video posted on social media, Sonu said he came across disturbing clips and reports linked to the stray dog removal drive in Punjab.
“I saw a Tweet today in which our Honourable CM Punjab has given an order to remove stray dogs. I have seen a lot of videos claiming what is allegedly happening to them after that. They were very disturbing,” Sonu said.
The actor also pointed out that many stray dogs are looked after by local residents and are not always dangerous. He added that people in neighbourhoods usually know which dogs are aggressive and which are harmless.
The reactions from Raveena and Sonu came after the Punjab government announced that stray dogs would be removed from places with heavy public movement. Reports also stated that authorities may use legally allowed measures, including euthanasia, against dogs found to be dangerous or aggressive.
The government’s decision follows a recent Supreme Court order allowing euthanasia for stray dogs that are rabid, incurably ill or proven to be dangerous.