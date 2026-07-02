Raveena Tandon Says Today's Comedy Is A 'Tightrope Walk': 'Someone Always Gets Offended'
Raveena Tandon says comedy has become more difficult today as filmmakers worry about offending people, unlike the carefree and spontaneous humour of the 1990s.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Raveena Tandon believes making people laugh has become much harder than it was during the 1990s. The actor, who starred in several popular comedy films in that decade, says today’s filmmakers have to be extra careful because even a small joke can lead to criticism on social media.
In a recent interview with a news agency, Raveena spoke about how comedy has changed over the years. According to her, the fun, carefree humour that audiences enjoyed in the 90s is now difficult to recreate.
“Making people laugh without someone getting offended is probably the ultimate tightrope walk today; it is tough... In the 90s, there was an uninhibited, innocent, and totally unapologetic madness to our films. Chi Chi (Govinda) and I would react purely on instinct,” she said.
“We weren’t overthinking how a joke would look on a 15-second internet clip or if a line would trigger a social media debate. That raw, purely character-driven, loud-and-proud humour of the 90s is rare now because filmmakers are constantly second-guessing themselves. We’ve become a bit too cautious, and comedy desperately needs freedom to breathe,” she said.
Raveena was part of many successful comedy films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja and Pardesi Babu. These films, many of them featuring Govinda, remain fan favourites even today.
The actor has now returned to the comedy genre with Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also reunites her with her Mohra co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.
Talking about her comeback to comedy, Raveena said the genre has played an important role in her career and helped her grow as an actor.
“Comedy taught me spontaneity, improvisation, and the importance of losing all inhibitions on screen. It is an incredibly giving genre; if you can successfully make people laugh, they keep you in their hearts forever. Returning to it now with Welcome to the Jungle feels like coming home to a room full of old friends,” she added.
Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela and several others. The comedy entertainer has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide since its release.