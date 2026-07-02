ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raveena Tandon Says Today's Comedy Is A 'Tightrope Walk': 'Someone Always Gets Offended'

Hyderabad: Raveena Tandon believes making people laugh has become much harder than it was during the 1990s. The actor, who starred in several popular comedy films in that decade, says today’s filmmakers have to be extra careful because even a small joke can lead to criticism on social media.

In a recent interview with a news agency, Raveena spoke about how comedy has changed over the years. According to her, the fun, carefree humour that audiences enjoyed in the 90s is now difficult to recreate.

“Making people laugh without someone getting offended is probably the ultimate tightrope walk today; it is tough... In the 90s, there was an uninhibited, innocent, and totally unapologetic madness to our films. Chi Chi (Govinda) and I would react purely on instinct,” she said.

“We weren’t overthinking how a joke would look on a 15-second internet clip or if a line would trigger a social media debate. That raw, purely character-driven, loud-and-proud humour of the 90s is rare now because filmmakers are constantly second-guessing themselves. We’ve become a bit too cautious, and comedy desperately needs freedom to breathe,” she said.

Raveena was part of many successful comedy films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja and Pardesi Babu. These films, many of them featuring Govinda, remain fan favourites even today.