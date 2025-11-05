ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raveena Tandon Reveals Why She Rejected Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Film Darr

During a recent chat on the ANI Podcast, Raveena revealed the surprise that she was first offered to play Shah Rukh Khan's iconic "K..K..Kiran" in Yash Chopra's psychological romantic thriller Darr, which also starred Sunny Deol. The film went on to become a milestone in SRK's career and sealed his image as Bollywood's most charming anti-hero.

Hyderabad: Bollywood in the 1990s was full of memorable on-screen pairings, but few could match the magic created by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The jodi came together in about eight films back-to-back, churning out hits like Yes Boss, Duplicate, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. However, only a few know that one of their most iconic films, Darr (1993), had been offered to another leading lady, Raveena Tandon.

Raveena shared, "Darr had come to me first. So, you were talking about that vulgarity and whether you didn't do it. So, though it was not vulgar, there were sometimes some scenes that I was not comfortable with." She elaborated further, explaining that some of the early scenes made her uneasy. "Darr mein kuch aise pehle scenes the where, you know, woh tha kuch. A couple of scenes. Swimming costume main kabhi pehen ke nahi jaati thi. I would say 'no, I will not wear a swimming costume'. Yeah, kuch aise the, matlab scenes that I was a little uncomfortable," she said.

The actor also revealed that she had turned down another notable film, Prem Qaidi (1991), which later became Karisma Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Raveena said, "Like Prem Qaidi, in fact, the first film in which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) got launched was actually offered to me first. But even that, there was this one scene where the hero pulls down the zipper or something, and a strap is showing. I was uncomfortable with that."

Reflecting on her early days, Raveena added, "So I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. I was very uncomfortable with proximity, with people whom I could not, I would not... I'd be very, very like this (leaned back). I was a little uppity at that time, I think and not snooty, I was never snooty. I was always like how I am right now. So that's why they treated me like a boy."

Though Raveena turned down Darr, she went on to carve her own successful path in Bollywood with powerful performances in films like Mohra, Dilwale, Daman, and Aks.