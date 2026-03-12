Rashmika Mandanna Warns Of Legal Action After Old Private Audio Goes Viral, Gives 24 Hours To Remove It
Rashmika Mandanna warns of legal action after an alleged eight-year-old private audio goes viral, calling it a serious invasion of privacy and a misinformation campaign.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday warned of legal action against individuals, influencers and media platforms circulating what she described as a leaked private conversation from nearly eight years ago.
In a detailed statement posted on her Instagram Story, the actor said she has been facing misinformation, harassment and targeted attacks online for several years. She alleged that parts of her words have repeatedly been taken out of context and used to create false narratives, which then spread widely on social media.
The controversy resurfaced after an old audio clip allegedly involving Rashmika and her mother began circulating online. The clip is believed to be from nearly eight years ago. Reports claim it contained remarks about Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty during the time when Rashmika and Rakshit were in a relationship and briefly engaged. Their engagement was later called off, and both actors moved on with their careers and personal lives.
The audio resurfaced shortly after Rashmika's wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Reacting to the viral clip, Rashmika said the conversation was private and was allegedly recorded and leaked without the knowledge or consent of the people involved. She called the act a serious invasion of privacy.
"A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy," she wrote in her post.
The actor said that she had remained silent for years despite facing criticism and personal attacks online. "For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me, I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary," she said.
Rashmika added that the latest controversy had crossed a line because it involved her family and other people she shares cordial relationships with. According to her, the clip is now being widely circulated to create unnecessary hate and attention.
Calling the incident misleading and defamatory, she warned that those sharing the content must remove it immediately. Mandanna urged media platforms, influencers and individuals circulating the clip to delete it within 24 hours of her statement.
If the content is not removed, she said she would take legal action. "Failing this, appropriate legal action will be initiated, including issuing legal notices to individuals, digital platforms and media organisations involved in sharing the content," she said.
The actor also said that the decision to take legal action was not made lightly, but it had become necessary to protect her dignity and privacy. She ended her message by thanking fans who have supported her over the years.
READ MORE
- Vijay Deverakonda Wants To 'Go Underground' After Days Of Wedding Celebrations With Rashmika Mandanna - Watch
- Newlywed Rashmika Glows In Sindoor, Saree & Mangalsutra During Village Visit With Vijay - Watch
- 'Night Filled With Love': Vijay Deverakonda Twirls Rashmika Mandanna In Dreamy Video From Their Sangeet Ceremony