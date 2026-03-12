ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Warns Of Legal Action After Old Private Audio Goes Viral, Gives 24 Hours To Remove It

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday warned of legal action against individuals, influencers and media platforms circulating what she described as a leaked private conversation from nearly eight years ago. In a detailed statement posted on her Instagram Story, the actor said she has been facing misinformation, harassment and targeted attacks online for several years. She alleged that parts of her words have repeatedly been taken out of context and used to create false narratives, which then spread widely on social media. The controversy resurfaced after an old audio clip allegedly involving Rashmika and her mother began circulating online. The clip is believed to be from nearly eight years ago. Reports claim it contained remarks about Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty during the time when Rashmika and Rakshit were in a relationship and briefly engaged. Their engagement was later called off, and both actors moved on with their careers and personal lives. The audio resurfaced shortly after Rashmika's wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Reacting to the viral clip, Rashmika said the conversation was private and was allegedly recorded and leaked without the knowledge or consent of the people involved. She called the act a serious invasion of privacy. Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story (Photo: IG Story Screengrab)