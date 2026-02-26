ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Wedding Of Virosh: DJ Ganesh Arrives In Udaipur For Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda's Big Day; Sangeet Pic Leaks Online

Hyderabad: The big day has finally arrived for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The much-loved couple is set to tie the knot today in Udaipur, and fans cannot keep calm. Ahead of their wedding, a photo from their sangeet ceremony has now leaked online, making the internet even more excited.

The wedding is taking place at the beautiful Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The venue has been decorated with flowers and lights, and tight security has been put in place. Private bouncers and police personnel are guarding the property. Drone usage has also been strictly banned to avoid any more leaks. Despite all the security, one picture from the sangeet night found its way onto social media.

Adding more sparkle to the celebrations, Bollywood's favourite DJ Ganesh has arrived in Udaipur to perform at the wedding festivities. Known for his energetic music at celebrity weddings, his presence promises a night full of dance and fun.