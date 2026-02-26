The Wedding Of Virosh: DJ Ganesh Arrives In Udaipur For Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda's Big Day; Sangeet Pic Leaks Online
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda' sangeet photo leaks online, DJ Ganesh arrives, ahead of Telugu and Kodava wedding ceremonies planned today.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 26, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The big day has finally arrived for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The much-loved couple is set to tie the knot today in Udaipur, and fans cannot keep calm. Ahead of their wedding, a photo from their sangeet ceremony has now leaked online, making the internet even more excited.
The wedding is taking place at the beautiful Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The venue has been decorated with flowers and lights, and tight security has been put in place. Private bouncers and police personnel are guarding the property. Drone usage has also been strictly banned to avoid any more leaks. Despite all the security, one picture from the sangeet night found its way onto social media.
Adding more sparkle to the celebrations, Bollywood's favourite DJ Ganesh has arrived in Udaipur to perform at the wedding festivities. Known for his energetic music at celebrity weddings, his presence promises a night full of dance and fun.
Before the sangeet, the haldi ceremony brought sunshine and laughter to the celebrations. Vijay gave fans a small glimpse through his Instagram Stories. The setup showed a round outdoor space with wooden stools in the centre. Bright yellow and orange marigold petals filled the area. There were also cute name placards reading "Rushie" and "Vijay" placed among fresh flowers.
Rashmika's best friend also shared a happy sneak peek from the haldi. The pictures showed playful haldi smears, big smiles and lots of laughter. It truly looked like a filmy pre-wedding celebration filled with love.
The couple, lovingly called "Virosh" by their fans, had recently confirmed their relationship with a heartfelt note. They thanked their supporters and said they wanted to name their union after the nickname given by fans.
Today's wedding will reflect both their cultures. The muhurtam is set for 8 AM, when they will marry according to Telugu traditions. In the evening, they will celebrate again following Kodava customs, honouring Rashmika's roots. From their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam to real-life romance, their journey has been loved by fans across India. Now, as they step into a new chapter, everyone is waiting for the first official wedding pictures.
Read More