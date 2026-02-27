ETV Bharat / entertainment

Newlyweds Rashmika And Vijay Meet PM Modi To Invite Him For Hyderabad Reception - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who recently got married in a private ceremony, have now extended a personal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their wedding reception in Hyderabad. Pictures of the couple meeting the Prime Minister have surfaced on social media.

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. After the intimate wedding, the couple is now preparing for a grand reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

In the newly surfaced pictures, Rashmika and Vijay are seen warmly interacting with PM Modi. The couple also presented him with a shawl as a mark of respect while inviting him to attend their reception. The meeting comes just days after the Prime Minister had written a heartfelt letter to the families ahead of the wedding.

In his letter, PM Modi wrote, "Smt. Madhavi & Shri Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda Ji, It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika."