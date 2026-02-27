Newlyweds Rashmika And Vijay Meet PM Modi To Invite Him For Hyderabad Reception - Pics Inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to their Hyderabad wedding reception; pictures from the meeting have gone viral.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who recently got married in a private ceremony, have now extended a personal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their wedding reception in Hyderabad. Pictures of the couple meeting the Prime Minister have surfaced on social media.
Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members. After the intimate wedding, the couple is now preparing for a grand reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.
In the newly surfaced pictures, Rashmika and Vijay are seen warmly interacting with PM Modi. The couple also presented him with a shawl as a mark of respect while inviting him to attend their reception. The meeting comes just days after the Prime Minister had written a heartfelt letter to the families ahead of the wedding.
The #VIROSH Jodi personal Invitation 🤩@TheDeverakonda & @iamRashmika personally met Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji invited for the grand reception in Hyderabad ❤️❤️✨#VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna #ViRoshWedding pic.twitter.com/Y23v5XduyD— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 27, 2026
In his letter, PM Modi wrote, "Smt. Madhavi & Shri Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda Ji, It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika."
The letter further read, "Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion. Warm regards, Narendra Modi."
Before meeting the Prime Minister, the couple had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite him to the reception. Pictures of their meeting with Shah also went viral earlier. They reportedly presented him with a silver Lord Ganesh idol along with the wedding invite.
Vijay had also met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan to extend an invitation for the reception.
Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay's wedding took place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The celebrations began with pre-wedding festivities, including a pool party, a welcome dinner, a friendly cricket match, haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The bride shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media.
For the wedding ceremony, Rashmika wore a rust orange saree with traditional gold temple jewellery, while Vijay wore a majestic traditional attire. The couple also paid homage to Rashmika's roots by performing a Kodava wedding ceremony on the same day.
Although the Udaipur wedding had a guest list of around 100 people, the Hyderabad reception is expected to be a star-studded event with the presence of film personalities, politicians, and other prominent guests.
