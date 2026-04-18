ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna Undergoes 8-Hour Daily Training In Bangkok Ahead Of 16-Day Kerala Shoot

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is entering one of the most challenging phases of her career with her upcoming pan-India action drama Mysaa. The film, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, has already created strong buzz, but what is now drawing attention is the actor's intense preparation for her role.

According to the film’s team, Rashmika is currently in Bangkok, where she is undergoing rigorous training for nearly eight hours every day. Her preparation includes advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under international experts. The action sequences are being supervised by global stunt director Andy Long.

Rashmika Mandanna Trains 8 Hours Daily In Bangkok For Mysaa (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Sources said Rashmika decided to transform herself physically and mentally after being deeply impressed by the script. In the film, she plays a Gond tribal woman, a character that requires both emotional depth and strong physical presence. Her training is aimed at making the action look raw and realistic.

Visuals from her training sessions show the actor in a completely different avatar, focused and determined. The makers believe her effort will help set a new standard for female-led action films in Indian cinema.