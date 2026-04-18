Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna Undergoes 8-Hour Daily Training In Bangkok Ahead Of 16-Day Kerala Shoot
Rashmika Mandanna undergoes intense 8-hour daily stunt training in Bangkok for Mysaa, as makers gear up for a demanding 16-day action schedule in Kerala.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is entering one of the most challenging phases of her career with her upcoming pan-India action drama Mysaa. The film, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, has already created strong buzz, but what is now drawing attention is the actor's intense preparation for her role.
According to the film’s team, Rashmika is currently in Bangkok, where she is undergoing rigorous training for nearly eight hours every day. Her preparation includes advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under international experts. The action sequences are being supervised by global stunt director Andy Long.
Sources said Rashmika decided to transform herself physically and mentally after being deeply impressed by the script. In the film, she plays a Gond tribal woman, a character that requires both emotional depth and strong physical presence. Her training is aimed at making the action look raw and realistic.
Visuals from her training sessions show the actor in a completely different avatar, focused and determined. The makers believe her effort will help set a new standard for female-led action films in Indian cinema.
The team is also preparing for a crucial 16-day action schedule in Kerala, which will begin soon. Rashmika’s ongoing training in Bangkok has been specifically designed for this demanding shoot.
Earlier, sharing the first glimpse of the film, Rashmika hinted at what audiences can expect. She wrote, "Mysaa. This is just the tip of the tip of the ice berg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now, and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio, you'll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn!"
In the glimpse, Rashmika appears with a blood-smeared face and an intense expression, portraying a fierce and fearless fighter.
Mysaa also features actors Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. The film is produced by Unformula Films, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Shreyaas P Krishna.
The film is set against the backdrop of Gond tribal regions and is expected to release in theatres in 2026.
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