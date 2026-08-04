ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Health Update After Hip Injury On Sets Of Her 'Most Aggressive Film' Mysaa

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika said she had initially hoped that the injury would remain private but decided to update her fans after being away from social media for some time. She also revealed that this is her third injury in a row and admitted that she needs to change the way she treats her body. "I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine," she wrote.

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about a hip injury that she suffered while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. The actor shared a detailed health update on Monday, revealing that the injury occurred while filming a dance sequence and that she is currently taking time off to recover.

Explaining the injury, Rashmika said that one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached and would need to reattach before she could fully lift her leg again. She said the injury happened during a dance shoot for Mysaa, which she described as "the most aggressive film" she has worked on. Despite the injury, the actress attempted to reassure her fans that the pain was manageable. She said she was using the recovery period to spend time at home with her family and dogs and had also taken up puzzles.

Known for maintaining an active lifestyle, the actress said she would not be able to work out or run for some time as she recovers. Reflecting on the series of injuries she has experienced recently, Rashmika described them as random accidents and joked that her current break was a "forced holiday". However, she added that she was not complaining and was using the time to rest and recover.

The actor ended her note by reassuring fans that she would share further updates as her recovery progresses. On the work front, Rashmika has several projects lined up, including Mysaa, Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park and Rakka.