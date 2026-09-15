Rashmika Mandanna Set To Play M S Subbulakshmi, Kamal Haasan To Grace Biopic's Grand Launch Tomorrow
Rashmika Mandanna will portray Bharat Ratna awardee M S Subbulakshmi in a new biopic, which will be launched in Chennai with Kamal Haasan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is set to take on one of the most prestigious roles of her career. The actor will portray legendary Carnatic vocalist M S Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic titled M S - A Legacy On Screen. The makers have officially announced the project, putting an end to the speculation around the casting. The announcement comes on a special occasion as the film will be launched in Chennai on September 16, marking the 110th birth anniversary of M S Subbulakshmi. Actor Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the chief guest.
Rashmika Mandanna to portray M S Subbulakshmi
Production house Geetha Arts shared the announcement on Instagram, describing the launch as a celebration of the legendary singer's enduring legacy. The post read, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest."
The post also officially revealed the key members of the film's team, with Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, Gowtam Tinnanuri as the director and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Rashmika will be portraying M S Subbulakshmi, one of India's most celebrated classical singers.
Kamal Haasan to attend Chennai launch
The film's launch has been planned as a special tribute to M S Subbulakshmi on her 110th birth anniversary. The event will take place in Chennai on Wednesday, September 16, at 6 pm. Kamal Haasan will be the chief guest at the event. The launch is also expected to feature a musical tribute to M S Subbulakshmi, with the Indian Choral Ensemble set to perform some of her iconic songs. She was born in 1916 in Madurai and went on to become one of the most respected voices in Indian classical music.
Some dreams deserve nothing less than a grand beginning ❤️— Bunny Vas (@TheBunnyVas) September 15, 2026
Proud and emotional to present #MS – A Legacy On Screen, our most ambitious tribute to the timeless legacy of Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma on her 110th Birth Anniversary 🎶🙏
Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu gracing… pic.twitter.com/gB6rbEx62v
A role built around a musical legend
M S Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. She was also awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to music. Her association with cinema was another important part of her early career. She appeared in films including Sevasadanam, Sakuntalai, Savithiri and Meera. Her performance in Meera, in particular, helped introduce her music to a wider audience.
For Rashmika, stepping into the role means portraying a personality whose influence went far beyond the stage. The role comes with considerable responsibility given the singer's contribution to Carnatic music and her place in India's cultural history. The actor has previously taken on a variety of roles across languages and industries, but playing M S Subbulakshmi will bring a very different set of challenges.
Gowtam Tinnanuri, Anirudh on board
Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing M S - A Legacy On Screen, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. The film is being produced by Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu and Rockline Venkatesh. The project had been the subject of casting speculation for some time. Reports had earlier suggested that Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth were considered for the role before Rashmika was finalised. Rashmika was also reportedly required to undergo a screen test before being confirmed. With the official announcement now out, the focus is on how the film will bring the life and music of one of India's greatest classical vocalists to the screen.
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films
Meanwhile, Rashmika has several other projects lined up. She will next be seen in Ravindra Pulle's action thriller Mysaa, in which she plays a tribal Gond woman. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27. She is also sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Rahul Sankrityan's pan-India action drama Ranabaali. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16, 2026.