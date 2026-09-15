ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Set To Play M S Subbulakshmi, Kamal Haasan To Grace Biopic's Grand Launch Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is set to take on one of the most prestigious roles of her career. The actor will portray legendary Carnatic vocalist M S Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic titled M S - A Legacy On Screen. The makers have officially announced the project, putting an end to the speculation around the casting. The announcement comes on a special occasion as the film will be launched in Chennai on September 16, marking the 110th birth anniversary of M S Subbulakshmi. Actor Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the chief guest.

Rashmika Mandanna to portray M S Subbulakshmi

Production house Geetha Arts shared the announcement on Instagram, describing the launch as a celebration of the legendary singer's enduring legacy. The post read, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest."

The post also officially revealed the key members of the film's team, with Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, Gowtam Tinnanuri as the director and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Rashmika will be portraying M S Subbulakshmi, one of India's most celebrated classical singers.

Kamal Haasan to attend Chennai launch

The film's launch has been planned as a special tribute to M S Subbulakshmi on her 110th birth anniversary. The event will take place in Chennai on Wednesday, September 16, at 6 pm. Kamal Haasan will be the chief guest at the event. The launch is also expected to feature a musical tribute to M S Subbulakshmi, with the Indian Choral Ensemble set to perform some of her iconic songs. She was born in 1916 in Madurai and went on to become one of the most respected voices in Indian classical music.