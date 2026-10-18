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Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Marriage Proposal Story With Vijay Deverakonda On Koffee With Karan Season 9: 'Asked Him For A Year'

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Marriage Proposal Story With Vijay Deverakonda On Koffee With Karan Season 9 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: After Salman Khan kicked off the final season of Koffee With Karan, the popular talk show is bringing another much-loved celebrity couple to its famous couch. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will appear together in the upcoming episode, and the newly released trailer offers a glimpse into their relationship, married life and playful banter.

From Rashmika revealing that she asked Vijay to marry her for an entire year to picking Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor during a rapid-fire round, the teaser promises an entertaining episode. Vijay, meanwhile, has a few witty responses of his own.

Rashmika Mandanna Says She Asked Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her For A Year The trailer begins with host Karan Johar welcoming Vijay and Rashmika, calling them a "blockbuster couple". When he asks whether Vijay proposed to Rashmika, she shakes her head. Vijay then offers his version of the story, saying, "She said let's get married." When Karan turns to her for confirmation, the Animal actor admits, "I asked him for a year." Her candid confession leaves Karan surprised, prompting Vijay to defend himself. Rashmika Picks Allu Arjun Over Ranbir Kapoor The trailer also features an interesting moment during the rapid-fire round, where Karan Johar asks Rashmika to choose between her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The Cocktail 2 actor picks Allu Arjun. In another segment, Karan asks Vijay which female actor, apart from his wife, he believes shares good on-screen chemistry with him. Before Vijay can answer, Rashmika steps in with a firm, "Nobody." Vijay plays along, offering a cheeky take on married life: "First rule of marriage, agree with the wife."