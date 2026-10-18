Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Marriage Proposal Story With Vijay Deverakonda On Koffee With Karan Season 9: 'Asked Him For A Year'
Rashmika Mandanna reveals she pursued Vijay Deverakonda for a year before marriage, while their playful banter and rapid-fire revelations in Koffee With Karan trailer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: After Salman Khan kicked off the final season of Koffee With Karan, the popular talk show is bringing another much-loved celebrity couple to its famous couch. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will appear together in the upcoming episode, and the newly released trailer offers a glimpse into their relationship, married life and playful banter.
From Rashmika revealing that she asked Vijay to marry her for an entire year to picking Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor during a rapid-fire round, the teaser promises an entertaining episode. Vijay, meanwhile, has a few witty responses of his own.
Rashmika Mandanna Says She Asked Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her For A Year
The trailer begins with host Karan Johar welcoming Vijay and Rashmika, calling them a "blockbuster couple". When he asks whether Vijay proposed to Rashmika, she shakes her head. Vijay then offers his version of the story, saying, "She said let's get married." When Karan turns to her for confirmation, the Animal actor admits, "I asked him for a year." Her candid confession leaves Karan surprised, prompting Vijay to defend himself.
Rashmika Picks Allu Arjun Over Ranbir Kapoor
The trailer also features an interesting moment during the rapid-fire round, where Karan Johar asks Rashmika to choose between her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The Cocktail 2 actor picks Allu Arjun. In another segment, Karan asks Vijay which female actor, apart from his wife, he believes shares good on-screen chemistry with him. Before Vijay can answer, Rashmika steps in with a firm, "Nobody." Vijay plays along, offering a cheeky take on married life: "First rule of marriage, agree with the wife."
Salman Khan Opened Koffee With Karan's Final Season
The episode featuring Vijay and Rashmika follows Salman Khan's appearance in the season premiere. Karan Johar had announced that the ninth season would be the show's last, bringing an end to a journey that began in 2004. In his emotional announcement, the filmmaker recalled how he first came up with the idea of hosting a talk show featuring two celebrities in an informal conversation. He also reflected on the controversies, trolling, memorable conversations and celebrity revelations that shaped the show's legacy over the years.
Calling it his final season, Karan acknowledged the love audiences had continued to show despite the criticism and debates surrounding it. The season began streaming on JioHotstar on October 14. Salman has appeared on the show twice before, once with his father, Salim Khan, and later with brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Love Story And Work Front
Rashmika and Vijay first shared the screen in the 2018 Telugu romantic drama Geetha Govindam and reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry fuelled relationship rumours for years before the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, celebrating their Telugu and Kodava traditions.
The actors recently reunited on screen in Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan that released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Vijay plays the titular character, while Rashmika portrays his wife, Jayamma. Rashmika also has Mysaa and Raaka in her upcoming lineup, while Vijay will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana.