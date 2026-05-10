ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals How Vijay Deverakonda Spent His 'Perfect' Birthday In Adorable Post

The Animal actor revealed that before the evening plans, they hit the gym for a workout session. She mentioned doing quick cardio while Vijay stepped out briefly for a meeting. Earlier in the day, the couple also spent time greeting fans who had gathered outside their home to wish the actor on his birthday.

The actress posted a series of candid clips and pictures that captured the couple enjoying simple moments, and wrote: "It's my man's birthday today and my day went like this." From gym selfies and cosy moments at home to family interactions and fan celebrations outside Vijay's residence, the post gave followers a rare inside look at their personal life.

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's birthday celebrations with a special Instagram post that quickly grabbed attention online. Sharing unseen photos and videos from the day, Rashmika described the celebrations as a "perfect day" filled with love, family time, workouts, fans and happy moments together.

Rashmika added that the love from fans made the day even more special. "We went and met our boys and girls who'd come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well," she wrote. She also shared glimpses of family moments involving her sister Shiman Mandanna and their pet dog. Calling the day truly memorable, Rashmika wrote, "Thus it was a perfect day!"

One part of her note that especially caught fans' attention was her excitement over getting unexpected free time together. "I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate!" she wrote. She ended the birthday message on a loving note, saying, "Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!"

The photos and videos featured several candid moments, including Vijay cutting a birthday cake, interacting with fans and spending quality time with close friends and family members. Vijay's parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi Deverakonda, were also seen in some pictures shared by Rashmika.

Earlier in the day, Vijay's younger brother Anand Deverakonda also shared a touching birthday wish for him on social media, calling Vijay more "complete, confident and courageous." The birthday celebration became extra special as it marked Vijay's first birthday after his marriage to Rashmika earlier this year. After years of speculation around their relationship, the couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur in February.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda recently began work on his upcoming film with director Shouryuv. He will also be seen alongside Rashmika in Rahul Sankrityan's period drama Ranabaali, marking their first on-screen collaboration after marriage. Apart from that, Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana lined up for release in December 2026.