Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To February Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay and Rashmika had crackling on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. But it is their alleged real-life romance that has kept fans curious for long. The actors have never addressed the dating rumours directly. Rashmika’s cryptic hints, however, were perceived as confirmation by fans. Her recent reaction during an interview about the wedding followed the same pattern. Neither confirming nor denying the rumours.

Hyderabad: Rising pan-India diva Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in a private ceremony at the latter's home here on October 3 is known. The couple is said to be taking the plunge next year. If reports are anything to go by, Vijay and Rashnika are all set to tie the knot in February 2026. While speculations are rife about their Rajasthan wedding, Rashmika has chosen not to confirm or deny the chatter surrounding the February wedding.

During an interview, the Pushpa star was asked about the buzz surrounding her wedding. She dodged the question, saying she prefers to take her time before sharing anything with fans or the media. “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall,” Rashmika said.

Vijay and Rashmika are rumoured to have been dating since 2018. They have often posted vacation pictures from the same destinations, though never together. In 2024, both Rashmika and Vijay had confirmed on separate occasions that they were not single. The duo, however, did not reveal the identity of their significant other.

Recently, Rashmika and Vijay led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. Rashmika has consistently shown support for Vijay’s family, especially his younger brother and actor Anand Deverakonda, by attending his film promotional events. Vijay, too, has been a supportive presence in Rashmika’s life. Speaking at the success meet of her latest release, The Girlfriend, Rashmika poured her heart out and said, “I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It’s a blessing.”

According to reports, wedding preparations have already begun. Rashmika is said to have travelled to Udaipur to explore venues for the special day.