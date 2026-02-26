ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's Packed Slate Of 12 Films Signals Marriage No Longer Slows Down Actresses

Hyderabad: There was a time in Indian cinema when marriage meant the end of an actress' career. Many leading ladies slowly disappeared from the big screen after tying the knot as they stopped getting strong roles. But today, things look very different. And one prominent example of this change is Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika currently has nearly 12 films in different stages of production. That number alone says a lot. It shows how the industry is slowly changing. It shows that talent matters more than marital status. In the past, several popular actresses stepped away from the spotlight after wedding bells rang. Asin Thottumkal and Ileana D'Cruz left films after marriage. Twinkle Khanna chose a different path and focused on writing and business. Madhuri Dixit briefly moved abroad. Bhagyashree, Gayatri Joshi and Ayesha Takia also stepped away from regular acting projects after marriage. For many years, this pattern felt normal. Audiences were used to seeing heroines fade away while male stars continued ruling the box office. But Rashmika's journey tells a new story. Fresh from wrapping up Cocktail 2, Rashmika is already preparing for her next big releases. In Cocktail 2, she reunites with Shahid Kapoor. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and is directed by Homi Adajania. The shoot recently wrapped with a cheerful celebration. The original Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, was a modern love story that became a huge success. Now the sequel is expected to release in 2026. Interestingly, reports suggest Rashmika and Shahid may reunite again for another romantic drama after Cocktail 2. This shows that filmmakers see a strong on-screen chemistry and want to build on it. It also shows how much trust the industry has in Rashmika's star power.