Rashmika Mandanna's Packed Slate Of 12 Films Signals Marriage No Longer Slows Down Actresses
Rashmika Mandanna's nearly 12 upcoming films highlight a major industry shift, proving actresses today continue to thrive professionally even after marriage.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: There was a time in Indian cinema when marriage meant the end of an actress' career. Many leading ladies slowly disappeared from the big screen after tying the knot as they stopped getting strong roles. But today, things look very different. And one prominent example of this change is Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika currently has nearly 12 films in different stages of production. That number alone says a lot. It shows how the industry is slowly changing. It shows that talent matters more than marital status.
In the past, several popular actresses stepped away from the spotlight after wedding bells rang. Asin Thottumkal and Ileana D'Cruz left films after marriage. Twinkle Khanna chose a different path and focused on writing and business. Madhuri Dixit briefly moved abroad. Bhagyashree, Gayatri Joshi and Ayesha Takia also stepped away from regular acting projects after marriage. For many years, this pattern felt normal. Audiences were used to seeing heroines fade away while male stars continued ruling the box office.
But Rashmika's journey tells a new story. Fresh from wrapping up Cocktail 2, Rashmika is already preparing for her next big releases. In Cocktail 2, she reunites with Shahid Kapoor. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and is directed by Homi Adajania. The shoot recently wrapped with a cheerful celebration. The original Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, was a modern love story that became a huge success. Now the sequel is expected to release in 2026.
#cocktail2 Wrap Up Party 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/5LITGjZnJc— MICROSOFT DRIVE 1 (@microsoftdrive1) February 25, 2026
Interestingly, reports suggest Rashmika and Shahid may reunite again for another romantic drama after Cocktail 2. This shows that filmmakers see a strong on-screen chemistry and want to build on it. It also shows how much trust the industry has in Rashmika's star power.
But that is just the beginning. She will be seen in Ranabaali opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is a period action drama set during British rule. It talks about colonial oppression and bravery. This marks their third collaboration.
At the same time, Rashmika returns as Srivalli in Pushpa 3: The Rampage alongside Allu Arjun. Director Sukumar has reportedly expanded her role in the third part. Media reports even say her screen space may be equal to the hero's this time. That is a big step in a mass action franchise.
🧨 Set construction reportedly underway for Pushpa 3 🔥— Nik Friday Reviews🚀 (@Nik_Wani_) February 25, 2026
Expect bigger action & intense drama!!!#Pushpa3 #AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/maeMBdQYvA
She is also part of the big-budget film #AA22xA6 directed by Atlee. Reports suggest she may play a bold negative role. If true, this would be a major shift from her girl-next-door image.
ICON STAR ALLU ARJUN 🔥 #AA22xA6 is not just a film it’s a cinematic storm set to shake the entire Indian box office 💥🥶— Gowtham Bunny🗡️ (@GowthamBunny25) February 25, 2026
Witness #AlluArjun in an unimaginable, divine avatar a form never seen, never imagined… a GODLIKE FORCE on the big screen ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Db84qrqfHa
Then there is Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, where she reunites with Ranbir Kapoor under director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika has already said the sequel will be "madness all over again." She revealed that just one line from the script convinced her to return.
“#AnimalPark should go on floors in 2027. #SandeepReddyVanga has been discussing the idea, characters, and music with me, and it’s just crazy.” - #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/bkv45AHEW7— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) September 29, 2025
Her slate also includes Mysaa, a raw action thriller where she plays a fierce tribal woman, and RC17 alongside Ram Charan, which is expected to be a high-budget patriotic drama. She is also attached to a project with director Anurag Basu. She also has Ek Saath Do Do, however, there has been no update on the film in a long time.
Rashmika Mandanna is everywhere and what a stunning makeover in MYSAA 💥— Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@Gaurav_5599) December 24, 2025
From the Simple, Innocent BHOOMA in #TheGirlfriend to a fierce MYSAA - This transformation is something to watch out for🔥#Mysaa #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/doy7lgTBDh
Still the most hyped project of 2027 #RC17— Minnu Maawa ᴱᶜᶠ (@minnumaawa) January 14, 2026
Bring it on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JmyQTYYRHh
Rashmika was also announced to star alongside Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda in the Telugu biographical film Stuartpuram Donga, directed by K.S. It is based on the life of the notorious thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The she has Rainbow, which is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual fantasy romantic drama. It is a female-centric, light-hearted project, but if reports are to be beilieved, the film has been temporarily put on hold.
#bss10 #StuartpuramDonga pic.twitter.com/50Ns6deBwy— Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) November 5, 2021
This variety matters. Rashmika is not stuck in one type of role. She is doing romance, action, historical drama, thrillers and even experimental films. Her journey from winning a beauty contest to becoming a "Pan-India Actress" also reflects this change. She started with the Kannada film Kirik Party and later gained massive fame with Geetha Govindam. Over time, she built a fan base across languages. Today, she is one of the few actresses who can pull audiences in both South cinema and Bollywood. Cinema is slowly becoming more equal. While there is still a long way to go, Rashmika's packed schedule sends a strong signal.
Read More
- Virosh Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Officially Married; Geetha Govindam Producer Says, 'Together You Are Magic'
- The Bluff OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra's Action Thriller Trends Globally As X Reviews Pour In
- Which Film Did Yash Trim His Beard For Before Toxic? Here's What Happened After KGF Success