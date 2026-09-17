ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Amma, You Chose Me': Rashmika Mandanna Gets Emotional On Portraying MS Subbulakshmi In Biopic M.S - A Legacy On Screen

Hyderabad: The much-awaited biopic of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi was officially launched on Wednesday, September 16, coinciding with her 110th birth anniversary celebrations. Titled M.S - A Legacy On Screen, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of the iconic singer and is directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the project.

The title and first-look launch event took place at the Music Academy, where veteran actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan gave the first clap, officially marking the beginning of the film. Rashmika, Kamal Haasan and veteran producer Allu Aravind were among those present at the event. The film is being produced by Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Gratitude for Playing MS Subbulakshmi

Speaking at the launch, Rashmika expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to portray MS Subbulakshmi. The actress reflected on the spiritual impact of the legendary singer's voice and shared her hopes for the film. "I feel very proud to speak in front of you all. Right now, I have only one feeling in my heart, and that is gratitude," Rashmika said while addressing the gathering.

Speaking about Subbulakshmi, she added, "There is a unique divine power in your voice. When listening to it, I genuinely feel like I am sitting in the presence of God." Rashmika also promised to approach the role with sincerity and dedication. "Amma, you chose me to be a small part of your life - for that, I am always grateful, and I always will be. I will definitely give my best, I promise," she said.