'Amma, You Chose Me': Rashmika Mandanna Gets Emotional On Portraying MS Subbulakshmi In Biopic M.S - A Legacy On Screen
Rashmika Mandanna starrer MS Subbulakshmi biopic M.S – A Legacy On Screen launched with Kamal Haasan's first clap, Anirudh's music and heartfelt tributes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited biopic of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi was officially launched on Wednesday, September 16, coinciding with her 110th birth anniversary celebrations. Titled M.S - A Legacy On Screen, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of the iconic singer and is directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the project.
The title and first-look launch event took place at the Music Academy, where veteran actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan gave the first clap, officially marking the beginning of the film. Rashmika, Kamal Haasan and veteran producer Allu Aravind were among those present at the event. The film is being produced by Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.
Some legends live beyond time.— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 15, 2026
Some melodies live beyond generations.
And some stories wait for the right moment to be told 🎶❤️
That journey begins Today#MSBiopic Title & First Look - Tomorrow 5:15 PM ✨@iamRashmika @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial@GeethaArts @RocklineEnt… pic.twitter.com/oj798yRD6p
Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Gratitude for Playing MS Subbulakshmi
Speaking at the launch, Rashmika expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to portray MS Subbulakshmi. The actress reflected on the spiritual impact of the legendary singer's voice and shared her hopes for the film. "I feel very proud to speak in front of you all. Right now, I have only one feeling in my heart, and that is gratitude," Rashmika said while addressing the gathering.
Speaking about Subbulakshmi, she added, "There is a unique divine power in your voice. When listening to it, I genuinely feel like I am sitting in the presence of God." Rashmika also promised to approach the role with sincerity and dedication. "Amma, you chose me to be a small part of your life - for that, I am always grateful, and I always will be. I will definitely give my best, I promise," she said.
" thank you #MSSubbulakshmi amma for making me part of your life story"— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 16, 2026
Phenomenal Actress @iamRashmika garu's heartwarming speech at the M.S. A Legacy On Screen launch event in Chennai✨
Watch here
-- https://t.co/x9Z919TRKG#MSBiopic @anirudhofficial @GeethaArts @RocklineEnt… pic.twitter.com/a6XnZbEbS0
Kamal Haasan Calls MS Subbulakshmi India’s Pan-Indian Lady Superstar
Kamal Haasan, who marked the film's launch with the first clap, paid tribute to MS Subbulakshmi and her lasting contribution to Indian music. Describing her influence, he referred to the singer as India's "pan-Indian lady superstar." The veteran actor highlighted how Subbulakshmi's music transcended linguistic and regional boundaries.
"M.S. Amma has been a uniting factor with her music. Not only for the whole of India, especially for the South of India. She has sung in Sanskrit, Hindi, and many other languages at that time," Kamal said. He also spoke about the responsibility Rashmika carries while portraying such an iconic personality. According to him, the role requires more than acting, as the actress will also need to embody the singer's presence and perform aspects of her musical legacy.
" i'm very honoured to be here because this is a blessing"— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 16, 2026
ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu's superb speech at the M.S. A Legacy On Screen launch event in Chennai✨
Watch here
-- https://t.co/aCNeaOmLBY#MSBiopic @iamRashmika @anirudhofficial @GeethaArts @RocklineEnt… pic.twitter.com/QLlMFeRPl6
Kamal Haasan Compares Rashmika's Challenge to Playing Michael Jackson
Kamal Haasan compared the pressure of portraying MS Subbulakshmi to the challenge an actor might face while playing a global icon such as Michael Jackson. He acknowledged the difficulty of the role while encouraging Rashmika to approach it with courage. "The tension an actor would have felt when acting in a Michael Jackson film - you will have that tension, I know. But there is a good team to help relieve that. They will support you," he said.
" for the last one year, we've been constantly living with one name - #MSSubbulakshmi Amma."— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) September 16, 2026
Director @gowtam19 garu's heartfelt speech at the M.S. A Legacy On Screen launch event in Chennai. ❤️
Watch Here
-- https://t.co/Guircw8rMk #MSBiopic @iamRashmika @anirudhofficial… pic.twitter.com/xUEerAhyA6
Kamal further praised the importance of conveying Subbulakshmi's compassion and personality, adding, "If you bring that compassion in your eyes, you have won half the battle. You have to do it bravely." The biopic, M.S - A Legacy On Screen, is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.