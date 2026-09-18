ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay Deverakonda 'A Complete Softie', Reveals Whether Life Has Changed After Marriage

In a recent magazine interview, Rashmika shared insights on how marriage has affected her life. Despite marrying Vijay in 2025 at the peak of her career, she stated that marriage has changed "absolutely zilch, nothing." She also mentioned that she maintains a demanding schedule, sleeping only four hours a day to keep up with her commitments.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as the "National Crush" by her fans, recently spoke about the pressure of fame while managing projects across South Indian and Hindi cinema. The Pushpa star admitted to sacrificing personal moments for her career, but noted that her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda feels effortless, providing her with a sense of stability and companionship.

Reflecting on how their relationship evolved over the years and their work on films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika shared, "Vijay and I have literally grown up together, from friends and co-stars into best friends and then partners. He’s a complete softie. Him on set, all focused and driven, is so different from how he is outside of work, all heart and kindness."

The actress also acknowledged the constant demand to remain in the spotlight, sharing that she finds it overwhelming at times. Rashmika noted that standing under a spotlight feels like "someone has put a gun to my head."

Coming to her upcoming films, Rashmika recently attended the launch of the M. S. Subbulakshmi biopic in Chennai to discuss her upcoming projects. The actress currently has two action thrillers lined up: Ranabaali, which she recently wrapped filming alongside her husband Vijay Deverakonda, and Mysaa, which she will be carrying solo on her petite shoulders. She will also be seen in Allu Arjun's Raaka among other upcoming projects.