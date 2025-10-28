Rashmika Breaks Silence On Work-Hour Culture, Says 'I Overwork, But It's Not Good', Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row
Rashmika Mandanna spoke about work-life balance amid the 8-hour shift debate, admitting she overworks.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines lately for both her personal and professional life. After the buzz around her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda and the release of her latest film Thamma, the actress is now busy shooting for her next project, The Girlfriend.
Recently, The Girlfriend producer Sreenivasa Kumar praised Rashmika's dedication, saying she never imposed any restrictions on work hours. His comment came at a time when Bollywood has been debating long working hours after reports claimed that Deepika Padukone requested an 8-hour shift rule for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit.
Amid this ongoing discussion, Rashmika has shared her thoughts on work-life balance, admitting that she often pushes herself too much, something she doesn't recommend to others.
Speaking to a news wire, Rashmika said, "I think us glorifying the fact that we overwork is not good. I overwork, and I'm telling you, it's highly not suggestible. Don't do it. It's not sustainable. Don't do it. Do what is comfortable for you, do what is right for you. Get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also because trust me that's going to save you in the later ages."
She admitted that it's been months since she has had a full eight hours of sleep. According to her, taking rest is just as important as working hard. "As in, I have seen a lot of these conversations recently where people are like 'okay, you know, work timing' and all of that. I've done it both. And I'm telling you, this is not worth it."
The actress confessed that she often overcommits because she doesn't like saying no to her team. "Of course, it's a responsibility that you have. I tend to overwork myself because I take on so much more than a normal human being can and should. But I'm also not someone who will tell my teams that I can't do something for them. If I know that they are struggling and they're like 'no, we have this location only till now and we have to shoot so much in this time' and all of that, I understand and I'll give in."
When The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran commented that working long hours is normal in the film industry, Rashmika agreed. "Yeah, that's almost every day in cinema. And that's the love and respect I have for my teams. But if I could choose for myself, I would say 'please don't make us actors do that, because there's a lot that's going on'."
She added that the long working hours don't just affect actors but everyone on the set. "Not even actors. Directors, lightmen, music, everyone, just have, like you know how office time is 9 to 6 or 9 to 5 or 9 to 4, let us have that. Because there's still a family life that I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, I still want to work out so, you know, later on I'm not regretting that I wish I was, you know, healthy and fit and working out when I was younger," she said.
Rashmika shared that despite her packed schedule, she tries to think long-term. "I'm still thinking about my future. But right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much on myself."
Read More
- The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Announced: Here's When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Thriller Series
- Inside Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij's Love Story: From Falling In Love At First Sight To Secretly Getting Married
- Did Satish Shah Die Of Kidney Failure? His Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star Rajesh Kumar Shares What Really Happened