Rashmika Breaks Silence On Work-Hour Culture, Says 'I Overwork, But It's Not Good', Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines lately for both her personal and professional life. After the buzz around her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda and the release of her latest film Thamma, the actress is now busy shooting for her next project, The Girlfriend.

Recently, The Girlfriend producer Sreenivasa Kumar praised Rashmika's dedication, saying she never imposed any restrictions on work hours. His comment came at a time when Bollywood has been debating long working hours after reports claimed that Deepika Padukone requested an 8-hour shift rule for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit.

Amid this ongoing discussion, Rashmika has shared her thoughts on work-life balance, admitting that she often pushes herself too much, something she doesn't recommend to others.

Speaking to a news wire, Rashmika said, "I think us glorifying the fact that we overwork is not good. I overwork, and I'm telling you, it's highly not suggestible. Don't do it. It's not sustainable. Don't do it. Do what is comfortable for you, do what is right for you. Get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also because trust me that's going to save you in the later ages."

She admitted that it's been months since she has had a full eight hours of sleep. According to her, taking rest is just as important as working hard. "As in, I have seen a lot of these conversations recently where people are like 'okay, you know, work timing' and all of that. I've done it both. And I'm telling you, this is not worth it."