Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Adds Ranabaali Twist To Romantic Wish; Mysaa Makers Unveil Fierce Look
Rashmika Mandanna turns 30. Vijay Deverakonda shares a heartfelt "I love you Jayamma" birthday wish, while Mysaa makers unveil her fierce new poster.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 5, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday with love pouring in from fans, friends, and film industry colleagues. But the most heartwarming wish came from her husband Vijay Deverakonda, who shared a sweet and creative post inspired by their upcoming film Ranabaali.
Vijay took to social media and wrote, "I love you Jayamma :)", referring to Rashmika's character in Ranabaali. Along with the message, he posted a video montage showing Rashmika's transformation into her role. The video quickly grabbed attention online and delighted fans of the couple. The montage begins with Rashmika interacting with the film's team and discussing her character look.
It then shows her getting ready in traditional attire, wearing jewellery and a large bindi. The visuals highlight her transformation into Jayamma, a strong and rooted character set in a bygone era. The clip ends with a romantic moment between Vijay and Rashmika, making the birthday wish even more special. Fans loved the personal touch and flooded the comments section with heart emojis and birthday wishes.
Rashmika's Role in Ranabaali
Ranabaali marks a special project for the couple, as it will be their first film together after their marriage earlier this year. In the film, Rashmika is expected to play Jayamma, a powerful and grounded character. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will appear in a rugged and intense role. The film is said to showcase both actors in strong performances and promises an emotional yet action-packed story. Their on-screen chemistry is already creating buzz among fans.
Mysaa Makers Share Fierce Birthday Poster
Adding to the celebrations, the makers of Rashmika's upcoming film Mysaa unveiled a striking new poster on her birthday. The monochrome poster features the actress in a gritty and fierce avatar. In the image, Rashmika appears bruised yet determined, hinting at a bold and intense character. The makers shared the poster with a powerful caption that described her transformation from charm and grace to pure rage. The post also promised one of her most explosive performances.
She ruled with charm…— UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms) April 5, 2026
She conquered with grace…
Now she’s coming with pure RAGE🔥
Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday ❤️🔥
Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026.💥#HappyBirthdayRashmika @rawindrapulle… pic.twitter.com/VAY3k5FEjC
The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. Mysaa is set in tribal lands and is described as an emotional action thriller. With music by Jakes Bejoy, the film is expected to deliver high-energy action and strong storytelling.
A Busy Year Ahead
With Ranabaali and Mysaa generating excitement, Rashmika seems set for a packed year ahead. From a rooted traditional role in Ranabaali to a fierce action-packed avatar in Mysaa, the actress is exploring diverse characters. She also has Cocktail 2 lined up for release with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Senon.