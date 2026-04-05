ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Adds Ranabaali Twist To Romantic Wish; Mysaa Makers Unveil Fierce Look

Rashmika Mandanna Gets Special Wishes from Vijay Deverakonda, Mysaa Team ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday with love pouring in from fans, friends, and film industry colleagues. But the most heartwarming wish came from her husband Vijay Deverakonda, who shared a sweet and creative post inspired by their upcoming film Ranabaali. Vijay took to social media and wrote, "I love you Jayamma :)", referring to Rashmika's character in Ranabaali. Along with the message, he posted a video montage showing Rashmika's transformation into her role. The video quickly grabbed attention online and delighted fans of the couple. The montage begins with Rashmika interacting with the film's team and discussing her character look. It then shows her getting ready in traditional attire, wearing jewellery and a large bindi. The visuals highlight her transformation into Jayamma, a strong and rooted character set in a bygone era. The clip ends with a romantic moment between Vijay and Rashmika, making the birthday wish even more special. Fans loved the personal touch and flooded the comments section with heart emojis and birthday wishes. Rashmika's Role in Ranabaali