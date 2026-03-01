Rashmika & Vijay Send Trucks Filled With Sweets Across India After Wedding: 'You've Always Been A Part Of Our Journeys'
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have taken their wedding celebrations a step further by sending sweet-filled trucks nationwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 1, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The newly married celebrity couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, have once again managed to capture the hearts of the people by doing something grand and touching. They decided to celebrate their union by sending trucks carrying sweets across the country.
The couple, fondly called 'Virosh' by fans, recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Soon after, they shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony on social media. The visuals quickly went viral and became the most-liked Indian celebrity wedding photos on Instagram.
Now, Rashmika and Vijay have taken their celebrations a step further. On March 1, a fleet of trucks carrying sweets will begin reaching different cities across India. The sweets will be distributed to fans and well-wishers as a token of gratitude and love.
In a joint message shared on Instagram Story, Vijay posted a note from the couple. It read, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food :)) So on March 1st, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :)."
According to the announcement, dedicated trucks carrying mithai will reach major cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Fans in these cities can expect to receive sweets as part of the wedding celebrations.
In addition to the distribution of sweets, the couple has also planned Annadanam (food donation) in 16 temples across several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam, among others. Among the temples are the Shivoham Temple and the Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir.
This gesture has been widely appreciated by fans on social media. Fans have commended the couple on sharing their joy in such a meaningful way.
READ MORE