Rashmika & Vijay Send Trucks Filled With Sweets Across India After Wedding: 'You've Always Been A Part Of Our Journeys'

Rashmika & Vijay Send Trucks Filled With Sweets Across India After Wedding ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The newly married celebrity couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, have once again managed to capture the hearts of the people by doing something grand and touching. They decided to celebrate their union by sending trucks carrying sweets across the country. The couple, fondly called 'Virosh' by fans, recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Soon after, they shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony on social media. The visuals quickly went viral and became the most-liked Indian celebrity wedding photos on Instagram. Now, Rashmika and Vijay have taken their celebrations a step further. On March 1, a fleet of trucks carrying sweets will begin reaching different cities across India. The sweets will be distributed to fans and well-wishers as a token of gratitude and love. Rashmika & Vijay Send Trucks Filled With Sweets Across India After Wedding (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram Story)