Rashmika And Vijay Plan Multi-Layer Security For Their Udaipur Wedding

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married in Udaipur, and the couple has arranged a tight security system to ensure that their special day goes smoothly without any hitch. According to a report by a newswire, a three-tier security arrangement has been planned at the wedding venue in Udaipur. The measures have been taken to avoid any disturbance and to make sure that the celebrations take place without any disruption. Local authorities in Udaipur are expected to coordinate with private security teams. In addition, security personnel have also been flown in from Hyderabad. The couple has reportedly added an international layer of security as well to strengthen the arrangements further. Rashmika and Vijay were spotted flying from Hyderabad to Udaipur on Monday, just days before their wedding. The actors had remained silent about their wedding plans for a long time despite constant speculation. However, on Sunday, they officially confirmed the news through identical notes shared on their social media handles. The confirmation brought joy to their fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the announcement.