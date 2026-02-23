Rashmika And Vijay Plan Multi-Layer Security For Their Udaipur Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's intimate Udaipur wedding will have a three-tier security system, with limited guests and a Hyderabad reception planned later.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married in Udaipur, and the couple has arranged a tight security system to ensure that their special day goes smoothly without any hitch.
According to a report by a newswire, a three-tier security arrangement has been planned at the wedding venue in Udaipur. The measures have been taken to avoid any disturbance and to make sure that the celebrations take place without any disruption. Local authorities in Udaipur are expected to coordinate with private security teams. In addition, security personnel have also been flown in from Hyderabad. The couple has reportedly added an international layer of security as well to strengthen the arrangements further.
Rashmika and Vijay were spotted flying from Hyderabad to Udaipur on Monday, just days before their wedding. The actors had remained silent about their wedding plans for a long time despite constant speculation. However, on Sunday, they officially confirmed the news through identical notes shared on their social media handles. The confirmation brought joy to their fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the announcement.
The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair. Sources earlier told the newswire that, much like their engagement ceremony, the couple wants to keep the wedding small and private. It is understood that only close family members and a few close friends will attend the ceremony. The couple reportedly wishes to celebrate the special day only with their loved ones.
A wedding reception will be hosted later in Hyderabad on March 4 for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.
On Sunday, both actors shared a message for their fans. The note read, "Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love!”
For those unaware, Rashmika and Vijay have known each other for several years. They worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Over the years, fans noticed their growing closeness through social media posts and holiday pictures. The couple got engaged in October last year in a close-knit ceremony before finally making their relationship official.
