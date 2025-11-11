Rashmika Mandanna: 2025, A Golden Year In Many Shades
With her film choices in 2025, Rashmika Mandanna has taken a step forward in building a filmography filled with variety.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Just like 2013 marked a golden year in Deepika Padukone’s career, 2025 turned out to be the same for Rashmika Mandanna. Back then, Deepika ruled the screen with back-to-back hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. This year, Rashmika has five diverse releases across languages. The Geetha Govindam star is not just the “national crush” anymore. Mandanna is slowly carving her niche with versatility.
It's no exaggeration to say that Rashmika is truly living a dream this year. The 29-year-old diva has dazzled audiences with five big releases in 2025. The Kannada beauty is pushing the envelope, even as she is often criticised for taking up glamorous roles in pan-India films where she has little to do beyond looking beautiful.
However, with her film choices in 2025, the actress has taken a step forward in building a filmography filled with variety. From regal Queen Yesubai to supernatural Tadaka, Rashmika has explored many shades of her craft while juggling the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.
The actress kickstarted the year on a royal note. Her first release of the year, Chhaava, hit theatres on February 4. Rashmika played Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar. She looked the part in the historical drama. Critics, however, were less impressed with her accent and emotional range. Nonetheless, audiences loved her royal look and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal. Every time the two said “Jug Dambe”, it felt like a couple truly in sync and connected on a higher level.
Next came A. R. Murugadoss helmed action entertainer Sikandar. Rashmika shared screen space with none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the film featuring her in a glamorous avatar. She was bold, confident, and full of screen presence as Saisri Rajkot. Her pairing with Salman drew flak for the age gap. The film registered massive opening but couldn't sustain the momentum.
From Hindi, Rashmika returned to the South with Kuberaa. Released on June 20, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual co-starring Dhanush showed her serious side. Her sharp dialogues and emotional scenes drew appreciation from both critics and audiences. Rashmika as Sameera was a revelation as she blended innocence, helplessness, and humour in Sekhar Kammula’s corruption drama.
The surprise of the year came with Thamma, released on October 21. Rashmika turned vampire for this dark fantasy under Maddock Films' horror comedy franchise. With red eyes and haunting beauty, she balanced fear and sensitivity in a role unlike anything she had done before. Fans called it “a brave move,” and social media buzzed with her gothic look in Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial.
And finally, The Girlfriend, released on November 7, brought her back as the sweet girl-next-door. The film has been winning hearts for its simple yet thought-provoking story and Rashmika’s warmth.
Her charm and natural acting made her character relatable. The film directed by Rahul Ravindran is garnering rave reviews. Social media is flooded with reels and posts praising Rashmika’s portrayal of Bhooma Devi.
Films aside, 2025 also brought joy in her personal life. Reports of her engagement to actor Vijay Deverakonda filled entertainment headlines, though neither has made an official announcement yet.
From the grandeur of Chhaava to the simple charm of The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna has shown that she can do it all and proved that the year 2025 truly belongs to her.
