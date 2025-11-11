ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna: 2025, A Golden Year In Many Shades

Hyderabad: Just like 2013 marked a golden year in Deepika Padukone’s career, 2025 turned out to be the same for Rashmika Mandanna. Back then, Deepika ruled the screen with back-to-back hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. This year, Rashmika has five diverse releases across languages. The Geetha Govindam star is not just the “national crush” anymore. Mandanna is slowly carving her niche with versatility.

It's no exaggeration to say that Rashmika is truly living a dream this year. The 29-year-old diva has dazzled audiences with five big releases in 2025. The Kannada beauty is pushing the envelope, even as she is often criticised for taking up glamorous roles in pan-India films where she has little to do beyond looking beautiful.

However, with her film choices in 2025, the actress has taken a step forward in building a filmography filled with variety. From regal Queen Yesubai to supernatural Tadaka, Rashmika has explored many shades of her craft while juggling the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.

The actress kickstarted the year on a royal note. Her first release of the year, Chhaava, hit theatres on February 4. Rashmika played Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar. She looked the part in the historical drama. Critics, however, were less impressed with her accent and emotional range. Nonetheless, audiences loved her royal look and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal. Every time the two said “Jug Dambe”, it felt like a couple truly in sync and connected on a higher level.