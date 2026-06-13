ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rao Bahadur Teaser: Mahesh Baby-Backed Psychological Drama Is Unlike Anything in Telugu Cinema

Hyderabad: After C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha returns with his next film Rao Bahadur. The film is backed by superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar under their banner GMB Entertainment in association with A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release this July. On June 12, the makers released an intriguing teaser that offers a glimpse into a mysterious world shaped by memory, time, and decay.

Rao Bahadur is written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha. Official log line of the film reads, "A psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy - Made in Telugu, for the world."

The teaser introduces the titular character Rao Bahadur played by Satya Dev. He is shown in his later years living under the shadow of death while battling terminal liver cancer. Despite his condition he refuses to give up and survives against expectations. His journey moves across timelines and shifts between his younger and older days. It also revisits his romance with a young woman. Through this structure the film reveals the layers of his life.