Rao Bahadur Teaser: Mahesh Baby-Backed Psychological Drama Is Unlike Anything in Telugu Cinema
Venkatesh Maha returns with his next film, Rao Bahadur, starring Satya Dev. Backed by Mahesh Babu, it hits big screens on July 3. Teaser out now.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: After C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha returns with his next film Rao Bahadur. The film is backed by superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar under their banner GMB Entertainment in association with A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release this July. On June 12, the makers released an intriguing teaser that offers a glimpse into a mysterious world shaped by memory, time, and decay.
Rao Bahadur is written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha. Official log line of the film reads, "A psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy - Made in Telugu, for the world."
The teaser introduces the titular character Rao Bahadur played by Satya Dev. He is shown in his later years living under the shadow of death while battling terminal liver cancer. Despite his condition he refuses to give up and survives against expectations. His journey moves across timelines and shifts between his younger and older days. It also revisits his romance with a young woman. Through this structure the film reveals the layers of his life.
The teaser introduces a man trapped between reality and illusion as he deals with loneliness, inner conflict and emotional scars. What adds to the intrigue is the fading aristocratic setting around him.
Satya Dev’s transformation as Rao Bahadur is billed as one of the major highlights of the film. The actor is known for taking on complex roles and he appears here in a completely different look and performance style. Bahadur Rao reunites Satay Dev with Venkatesh Maha for the second time after the duo worked together in 2020 released Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.
Deepa Thomas plays the lead opposite Satya Dev. Vikas Muppala Bala Parasar Anand Bharathi Pranay Vaka and Master Kiran will also be seen in pivotal roles.
Rohan Singh’s production design, Kartik Parmar’s cinematography and Smaran Sai’s music work together to build the world that complements Venkatesh Maha's vision.
Is Rao Bahadur real or lost in illusion? The mystery will be revealed in theaters on July 3.