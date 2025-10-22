Ranveer's Eyes Or Deepika's Dimple? Dua Padukone Singh's Face Reveal Breaks The Internet
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed daughter Dua's face this Diwali. Fans and celebs flooded social media debating who she resembles more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood's favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lit up Diwali for fans this year by finally revealing the face of their daughter, Dua, on social media.
The couple, known for keeping their personal life fiercely private, shared an adorable family portrait that instantly went viral. Deepika captioned the post in Hindi, "Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein," wishing fans a happy Diwali, along with smiling and evil-eye emojis.
In the heartwarming photos, Deepika looked radiant in a red silk salwar kameez paired with traditional gold jewellery. Her hair, tied neatly in a bun adorned with jasmine flowers, added a touch of classic elegance. Ranveer complemented her look in an ivory sherwani and layered pearl necklace, topping it off with sunglasses that screamed his signature style.
But it was little Dua who stole the show. The couple's daughter, dressed in a matching red outfit, looked adorable in her parents' arms with two tiny ponytails. Another candid photo captured Deepika cradling Dua lovingly during their Diwali puja - a sight that melted fans' hearts.
Dua was born in September 2024, nearly six years after the couple's wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. Since her birth, Deepika and Ranveer have shielded her from the public eye, avoiding media exposure and paparazzi photos.
This Diwali marked the first time fans got a clear glimpse of their little girl, and the internet couldn't keep calm. However, reactions were divided over who she resembles more.
From Reddit and Instagram to X, fans passionately debated the little one's looks. One fan wrote, "Dua looks like a complete mix of the two. She has Deepika's eyes and dimples but Ranveer's expressions." Another commented, "She's got the dimples! So adorable… all three of them!"
Others felt she resembled her dad more. "Ranveer's eyes, DP's cheeks and dimples. What a mix!" wrote a user, while another said, "To me she's Ranveer with DP's eyes."
Celebrities too joined the fun. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "God bless. Baby Dua is a perfect mix of mumma and papa." Bipasha Basu wrote, "Wow Dua like mini mamma. God bless Dua. Durga Durga." Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted, calling the family photo "such a perfect mix."
The family's Diwali post not only lit up Instagram but also gave Bollywood fans a rare peek into the lives of their favourite stars. Whether Dua looks more like her mother or father remains up for debate, but everyone agrees on one thing that she's absolutely adorable.
