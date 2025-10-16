Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Title Track: 30-Year-Old Punjabi Hit Storms Internet, Hanumankind's Rap Explained
Rapper Hanumankind's Bollywood debut in Dhurandhar's title track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi) reimagines a 1990s Punjabi folk hit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. Dhurandhar's Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), the title track you've been waiting for, is out now and is already trending on social media. The track features Ranveer Singh in his most intense avatar yet and marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind (Sooraj Cherukat). The high-energy anthem, which plays on Punjabi folk roots, combines rap that is both punchy and electrifying. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, and has a stellar supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios, Saregama India, and B62 Studios, and will be released on December 5, 2025.
A Song that Unites Generations
Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi) isn't just another song, it is a reimagining of a timeless Punjabi classic that has crossed over generations. The original version was sung by Mohammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur in the mid-1990s as a sentimental Punjabi folk song. The track saw a second life in 2003 when Punjabi MC remixed and re-introduced Jogi, which grew into a global Bhangra hit. The Dhurandhar version is the newest version of the now-historic Punjabi song, balancing nostalgia with rap and production that is unique and current.
Shashwat Sachdev's Outlook and Hanumankind's Passion
The new version of the song, co-composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, is a sonic rollercoaster of a ride that transforms an earthy Punjabi folk rhythm into an explosive beat with both rapid delivery and sharp rhymes. The vocals come from Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur.
Talking to a news portal, composer Shashwat Sachdev shared, "Reimagining a folk classic like this was both an honour and a responsibility. The song was in Dhurandhar's DNA from the script stage. When Hanumankind came in, his freestyle rap gave it raw fire."
Hanumankind's verses - "I'm a king, but I'm far from a saint… Heavy is the head, it's a blessing and a curse" - have already become fan favourites, symbolising the film's fierce, rebellious tone.
The rap opens with the lines: "I'm a king, but I'm far from a saint. They call me a bad man, that's a good thing. Mama said, swing back when another man swings. So I make my mama proud and make the hits rain. Father, Forgive me, I can't forgive them. You know my history, you know what I did then. What I do now, a whole lot worse. Heavy is the head, it's a blessing and a curse."
With Punjabi lyrics in between, the second second paragraph reads: "One and only Callin' out all the phonies Goat of 'em all. He's invincible, he's untouchable, he's seen it all. I'm a king, but I'm far from a saint. They call me a bad man, that's a good thing. Mama said, swing back when another man swings. So I make my mama proud and make the hits rain. Heavy is the head (3) It's a blessing and a curse. Heavy is the head (3). Hit 'em where it hurts."
Internet Reactions
Within hours of release, the song began trending on social media. Fans praised the combination of Hanumankind's intense rap, Jasmine Sandlas' vocals, and Ranveer Singh's larger-than-life screen presence.
Comments like "HANUMANKIND 🥶🔥 The lyrics are just insane!" flooded social media. Reacting to the song on YouTube, a music lover wrote: "December me Diwali aane wali hai 🎉" While another wrote: "Background music + Ranveer’s look = 💥💥💥 Pure chaos!”
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is an upcoming action spy thriller, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, who earlier helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ranveer Singh plays a secret RAW agent navigating deceit, loyalty, and revenge. With powerhouse co-stars like Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic event.
