ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Title Track: 30-Year-Old Punjabi Hit Storms Internet, Hanumankind's Rap Explained

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. Dhurandhar's Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), the title track you've been waiting for, is out now and is already trending on social media. The track features Ranveer Singh in his most intense avatar yet and marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind (Sooraj Cherukat). The high-energy anthem, which plays on Punjabi folk roots, combines rap that is both punchy and electrifying. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar, and has a stellar supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios, Saregama India, and B62 Studios, and will be released on December 5, 2025.

A Song that Unites Generations

Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi) isn't just another song, it is a reimagining of a timeless Punjabi classic that has crossed over generations. The original version was sung by Mohammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur in the mid-1990s as a sentimental Punjabi folk song. The track saw a second life in 2003 when Punjabi MC remixed and re-introduced Jogi, which grew into a global Bhangra hit. The Dhurandhar version is the newest version of the now-historic Punjabi song, balancing nostalgia with rap and production that is unique and current.

Shashwat Sachdev's Outlook and Hanumankind's Passion

The new version of the song, co-composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, is a sonic rollercoaster of a ride that transforms an earthy Punjabi folk rhythm into an explosive beat with both rapid delivery and sharp rhymes. The vocals come from Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur.

Talking to a news portal, composer Shashwat Sachdev shared, "Reimagining a folk classic like this was both an honour and a responsibility. The song was in Dhurandhar's DNA from the script stage. When Hanumankind came in, his freestyle rap gave it raw fire."

Hanumankind's verses - "I'm a king, but I'm far from a saint… Heavy is the head, it's a blessing and a curse" - have already become fan favourites, symbolising the film's fierce, rebellious tone.