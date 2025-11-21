ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Tere Ishk Mein And Jana Nayagan On IMDb's Most Anticipated Film

The cast of the movie makes it even more special. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in important roles. All of them have a strong fanbase. Many fans feel the cast alone is enough to pull huge crowds to theatres. The trailer of Dhurandhar also received a big response. The moment it was released, social media was filled with reactions. Some referred to it as Ranveer Singh's best look in years. Others say they cannot wait to see Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt potentially together in two intense roles.

Dhurandhar is helmed by Aditya Dhar, famous for his powerful storytelling and powerful scenes. The film's worldwide theatrical release date is expected to be December 5, 2025. The plot is inspired by true events and exposes viewers to a dark world filled with crime, betrayal, patriotism, and espionage. The makers say it has action scenes, emotional moments, and shocking twists. It is also described as a gritty underworld story with big characters and strong emotions.

IMDb shared the list with the percentage of page views. Dhurandhar holds 24.8 percent, which is higher than all the other titles. This means that more people are opening Dhurandhar's page than any other film or show at the moment. It is also ahead of some of the biggest and most awaited movies like Tere Ishk Mein, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Salaar 2, and Jana Nayagan. This has made Ranveer Singh's fans extremely happy and proud.

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town. It has now reached the number one spot on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows. Fans from across the country are showing huge excitement for the film. Many are also surprised by how quickly it climbed to the top of the list.

There has also been a lot of noise surrounding the music. Some fans said it sounds so powerful and grand in the background. A lot of the comments have made remarks that they look different from the regular New style, which adds even more uniqueness to Dhurandhar. On BookMyShow, Dhurandhar already shows 45.5K interests just short of 50,000. People are more than excited about it.

But, Dhurandhar itself is not the only big project coming up. There are so many movies fandom are excited for as well. One of them is Tere Ishk Mein, which is in second place on the IMDb list with 21.4 percent page views. This film brings back the team of the 2013 hit movie Raanjhanaa. It stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. The trailer was released on November 14 and became a sensation within minutes. Dhanush's intense acting and Kriti's emotional performance were praised by many people online. The music by A.R. Rahman is another major highlight and fans are loving it already.

In the film, Kriti plays Mukti, who falls in love with Shankar, played by Dhanush. But fate pulls them apart. Shankar then becomes angry and heartbroken, and the story becomes more dramatic from there. The film will hit theatres on November 28, 2025. On BookMyShow, it already has 97.8K interests, which is one of the highest among upcoming films.

Another major movie on the list is Salaar 2, which stands with 11 percent page views. It is directed by Prashanth Neel, who also made the first part. The first film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, was a huge hit and left the story on a cliffhanger. The second part will continue the story of Deva and Varadha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film takes place in the dark and futuristic world of Khansaar. Fans are waiting to see what happens next between the two powerful characters. The makers have started shooting, but the release is expected sometime in 2026.

Another major film that has finite audiences excited is Jana Nayagan, starring superstar Vijay. It has 100 K interests on BookMyShow, one of the highest figures. This movie is special as it is rumored to be Vijay's last film before he enters politics full time. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller set for a release date of January 9, 2026, during Pongal. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and many others.

The first single from the film, Thalapathy Kacheri, was recently released to excitement. The song was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and features vocals from Vijay and Arivu. Fans celebrated the song in huge numbers across Tamil Nadu. Videos of fans dancing in the streets went viral soon after the song was out.

Another anticipated movie is Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. It has gathered 46.5K interests on BookMyShow. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and is said to be made on a very large scale.The makers have indicated they would like to take more time for VFX and re-recording making sure they deliver a great spectacle. So the movie is postponed, a new date will be announced soon. Even with all these large prescription, Dhurandhar is still at the top. Fans will say the movie looks powerful and gripping plus many think this could be one of the biggest movies of Ranveer Singh's career.