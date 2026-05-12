ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Film Adaptation Of Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha?

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh may soon step into one of the most ambitious roles of his career. According to recent reports, the actor is set to play Lord Shiva in a grand film adaptation of Amish Tripathi's bestselling novel The Immortals of Meluha. If the reports are true, the project will mark the beginning of a large-scale cinematic trilogy inspired by the popular Shiva Trilogy books.

The actor has reportedly acquired the rights to the novel under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, and has partnered with Birla Studios to develop the ambitious franchise. The makers are said to be planning the project as a long-term mythological cinematic universe spread across three films.

A source quoted in media reports said, "Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development." The source further added, "The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028."