Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Film Adaptation Of Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha?
Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to play Lord Shiva in a film trilogy based on Amish Tripathi's The Immortals of Meluha.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh may soon step into one of the most ambitious roles of his career. According to recent reports, the actor is set to play Lord Shiva in a grand film adaptation of Amish Tripathi's bestselling novel The Immortals of Meluha. If the reports are true, the project will mark the beginning of a large-scale cinematic trilogy inspired by the popular Shiva Trilogy books.
The actor has reportedly acquired the rights to the novel under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, and has partnered with Birla Studios to develop the ambitious franchise. The makers are said to be planning the project as a long-term mythological cinematic universe spread across three films.
A source quoted in media reports said, "Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development." The source further added, "The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028."
While the project is still in the early stages, the news has already created major buzz among fans of both Ranveer Singh and Amish Tripathi's books. The trilogy is expected to reimagine Lord Shiva in a modern cinematic style while staying rooted in mythology and adventure.
Published in 2010, The Immortals of Meluha became a massive success and changed the landscape of Indian mythological fiction. The story follows Shiva, a warrior from the Himalayas, who arrives in the ancient kingdom of Meluha and is believed to be the legendary Neelkanth - the prophesied saviour of the land. The trilogy later expanded with The Secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras.
The books blended mythology, history and fantasy in a fresh way and went on to become one of the fastest-selling series in Indian publishing history, reportedly selling over 2.5 million copies.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh already has a packed slate ahead. Following the reported success of the Dhurandhar films, the actor is expected to begin work on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's next in 2027. He is also attached to the zombie thriller Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta. Although an official announcement about The Immortals of Meluha adaptation is still awaited, the reports have already sparked excitement online.