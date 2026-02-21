ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Issues LOC Against Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Harry Boxer

The Crime Branch has begun a preliminary inquiry into the matter. As part of the investigation, the voice note has been sent to agencies in Punjab and Haryana for verification. Mumbai Police have also initiated communication with authorities in the United States to collect technical details related to the foreign number used to send the threat.

According to officials, the action was taken after a threatening voice note was received on the WhatsApp number of the actor's manager. In the audio clip, the sender identified himself as "Harry Boxer" and allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore. Police sources said the voice note was sent from a phone number registered in the United States.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra alias Harry Boxer, an alleged aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with a threat issued to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, police officials said on Saturday.

A senior police official said initial findings suggest that the voice in the audio clip matches that of Harry Boxer, who is believed to be a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, officials clarified that further evidence is being collected to conclusively establish his involvement.

Previously, police sources had indicated that the actor allegedly received a death threat along with an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore from individuals linked to the Bishnoi gang. Investigators are examining whether the earlier threat and the latest voice note are connected.

Sources also said that the threatening message was received shortly after a recent firing incident outside the residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Due to the threat, the security outside Ranveer Singh's house in Mumbai has been intensified. Police have been stationed in the locality to maintain the safety of the actor and his family.

The manager's statement has been recorded by the Crime Branch. They are also probing the digital and forensic evidence related to the case. Officials said that no formal FIR has been registered so far, but the inquiry is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police added.