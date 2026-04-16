ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Eternally Grateful' Ranveer Singh Cheers Dhurandhar Crew Post Massive Success, Calls 'Each One A True Warrior'

Sharing the behind-the-scenes image from the sets, Ranveer wrote, "Each and every one a true Warrior! Let blood, sweat and tears flow unabated throughout the entire process with unwavering intensity, masterful precision and solid grit! Immensely proud of the epic results, eternally grateful for the magnanimity, the spiritedness and for elevating the film and my own craft." The picture showed Ranveer in his rugged Hamza look with long hair, while director Aditya Dhar explained a shot to the team gathered around a monitor, capturing the collaborative spirit behind the film.

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is celebrating the success of Dhurandhar in a heartfelt way. The actor recently reshared filmmaker Aditya Dhar's appreciation post on his Instagram story and called every person involved in the film a "true warrior." His message reflected the intensity and passion that went into making one of the biggest action franchises in Indian cinema.

Aditya Dhar's original post offered deeper insight into the scale of action in Dhurandhar. He thanked his action team, including Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut, and Vishal Tyagi. Dhar admitted he often pitched ideas that sounded "ridiculous" even to himself. He wrote about sequences such as "a man being cooked inside an industrial pressure cooker," someone being dragged through crowded streets, and dozens of men hanging upside down from fans. Despite the complexity, he said the response was always, "Okay, let's figure it out."

He also revealed that more than 400 stunt performers were used during the shoot. "Even now, that number sounds unreal. But that's what it took," he noted. Dhar praised the team for their precision, rehearsals, and dedication to safety despite tight timelines and extreme conditions. He added, "You didn't just execute what was written, you elevated it, challenged it, and made it better. Dhurandhar breathes the way it does because of you. Endless respect. Always grateful."

The appreciation comes at a time when the Dhurandhar franchise is enjoying massive success at the box office. The first film, released in December 2025, quickly turned into a blockbuster, crossing the 1000-crore mark worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released in March this year, took things even further, earning over 1700 crore globally. Together, the duology has crossed the historic 3000-crore milestone, making it the first Indian film franchise to achieve this feat.

The action spy thriller revolves around a covert counter-terrorism operation led by India. It follows an undercover intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates to dismantle a terror network targeting the country. The films blend patriotism, large-scale action, and emotional storytelling, which has resonated strongly with audiences. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and others. Their performances, combined with Dhar's vision and the technical team's hard work, have helped shape Dhurandhar into a major cinematic event.