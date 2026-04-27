'Had To Give 300%': Ranveer Singh Says Hamza Was Tougher Than Khilji As Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,800 Cr Worldwide
Ranveer Singh says Hamza in Dhurandhar 2 was tougher than Khilji, as the film nears Rs 1,800 crore worldwide, continuing its strong box office run.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is no stranger to intense roles, but the actor has now revealed that his latest performance as Hamza in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge pushed him further than ever before. Known for his explosive portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer has admitted that stepping into Hamza's world was even more demanding.
The insight into his process came through his business partner Nikunj Biyani, who recalled a conversation with the actor during a podcast. Speaking about the role, Ranveer had said, "This character (Hamza) has been way more challenging for me as an artist; it has taken so much more out of me. I had to go deep and give it 300 per cent; it has been very demanding."
In every language, the roar of Dhurandhar rises just as loud 🔥— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) April 26, 2026
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/1zsWoGQOvb #DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam pic.twitter.com/KDvWLvxs2I
This statement stands out, especially because of what went into his performance as Khilji. Back in 2018, Ranveer had isolated himself for nearly 21 days to fully get into the mindset of the ruthless ruler. He had even spoken about entering a dark mental space to bring authenticity to the character. The role went on to become one of the most celebrated performances of his career and contributed significantly to Padmaavat's massive global box office haul of around Rs 585 crore.
Still not over this scene 💔#AakhriIshq Song Out Now— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) April 22, 2026
🔗- https://t.co/siog66FpYg
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/1zsWoGQOvb #DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam pic.twitter.com/YOwkkBXfK3
However, Hamza seems to have taken things to another level. The character, part of the Dhurandhar franchise directed by Aditya Dhar, is layered and emotionally intense. The story follows an Indian agent who infiltrates the underworld in Pakistan's Lyari and gradually climbs up the ranks to dismantle terror networks targeting India. The role required not just physical transformation but also deep emotional investment, something Ranveer appears to have fully committed to.
Somewhere between tere ishq and this melody#TereIshqNe Full video out nowhttps://t.co/xEeLtd7blq— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) April 19, 2026
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical #DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.@RanveerOfficial @shashwatology #JyotiNooran #Kumaar @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/i8yFZaxtg8
Nikunj Biyani, while praising the performance, did not hold back his admiration. He shared his reaction after watching the film, saying, "I didn't want to get out of my seat even to pee. I was like, I won't even blink, just look at him, it's insane." He further added, "He has proven he's the GOAT. It's a fact, he is insane."
This song lives rent free in our heads 🔥#WildRide full video out nowhttps://t.co/siog66FpYg— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) April 17, 2026
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical #DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.@RanveerOfficial @shashwatology #Ellisar @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna pic.twitter.com/JulKFEcIFn
While the performance has grabbed attention, the film's box office journey has been equally remarkable. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a massive commercial success, continuing its strong run even in its sixth week. On day 39, the film collected around Rs 3.40 crore in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1,130.59 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 1,353.27 crore, while overseas collections have reached Rs 424.25 crore. This brings its worldwide total to an impressive Rs 1,777.52 crore.
Jaiye Sajana, carried by a voice that knows emotion like no other ✨— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) April 17, 2026
Music recreated by Shubhojit Dhar
Musicians: Sidharth Nepal, Sampad, Shubho
Camera for Usha Uthup: Arpita, Chanchal
Voice recording: Siddheshwar
Managed by: Samaresh Karmakar and Rinta Timms pic.twitter.com/yp9AEVR6b5
The film is now just about Rs 11 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which holds a lifetime global record of Rs 1,788.06 crore. If it crosses that mark, Dhurandhar 2 will become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing only Dangal. What's more impressive is its steady hold at the box office. Even on its 39th day, the film recorded strong occupancy and managed to outperform other big films like Jawan and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 in day-wise collections.
This one’s built for the loop 🔁❤️🔥#WildRide full video out now— B62 Studios (@B62Studios) April 14, 2026
🔗 - https://t.co/s4NUcXip8p
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical #DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.@RanveerOfficial @shashwatology #Ellisar @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna pic.twitter.com/tVN6cdYUsK
As a franchise, Dhurandhar has already crossed Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, with the first part contributing around Rs 1,300 crore and the second part taking it even higher. The sequel has also achieved a major milestone by crossing Rs 1,000 crore in India alone, a first for a Bollywood film.