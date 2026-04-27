ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Had To Give 300%': Ranveer Singh Says Hamza Was Tougher Than Khilji As Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,800 Cr Worldwide

Ranveer Singh Says Hamza Was Tougher Than Khilji As Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,800 Cr Worldwide ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is no stranger to intense roles, but the actor has now revealed that his latest performance as Hamza in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge pushed him further than ever before. Known for his explosive portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer has admitted that stepping into Hamza's world was even more demanding. The insight into his process came through his business partner Nikunj Biyani, who recalled a conversation with the actor during a podcast. Speaking about the role, Ranveer had said, "This character (Hamza) has been way more challenging for me as an artist; it has taken so much more out of me. I had to go deep and give it 300 per cent; it has been very demanding." This statement stands out, especially because of what went into his performance as Khilji. Back in 2018, Ranveer had isolated himself for nearly 21 days to fully get into the mindset of the ruthless ruler. He had even spoken about entering a dark mental space to bring authenticity to the character. The role went on to become one of the most celebrated performances of his career and contributed significantly to Padmaavat's massive global box office haul of around Rs 585 crore.