ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer-Shankar To Salman-Atlee: Big Bollywood-South Films Announced With Much Fanfare But Never Took Off

Ranveer-Shankar To Salman-Atlee: Big Bollywood-South Films Announced With Much Fanfare But Never Took Off ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The trend of South Indian directors teaming up with Bollywood superstars is once again in focus. Filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti has roped in Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati for his next, Salman Khan has begun shooting for a film with Vamshi Paidipally, and Atlee is reportedly set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan 2.

However, even as these big announcements create excitement, several such collaborations in the past have failed to take off despite being announced with much fanfare. Industry insiders say that while the idea of "pan-India" films looks promising on paper, many projects run into trouble due to budgets, creative issues and scheduling conflicts.

S Shankar & Ranveer Singh

One of the biggest projects that did not move forward was the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Anniyan (Aparichit). The film was to star Ranveer Singh and be directed by S Shankar. The remake was announced in 2021.

Ranveer Singh and S Shankar (Photo: IANS)

However, over time, reports suggested that the film faced production-related challenges. By early 2026, the project was quietly shelved. Sources also indicated that Ranveer may have stepped back as the vigilante-style story had already been widely explored in recent years.

Basil Joseph & Ranveer Singh

Another ambitious project that failed to materialise was Shaktimaan, which was to feature Ranveer Singh and be directed by Basil Joseph. The film was expected to be a big superhero project.