Ranveer Singh Receives Crores Extortion Threat After Attack On Rohit Shetty's Home
After gunfire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh received an extortion threat via voice note.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 10, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp, demanding crores of rupees, just days after gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. Following the threat, security outside Ranveer's home was immediately increased, and the Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt to trace the sender.
According to police sources, Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice message from an unidentified person demanding crores of rupees. After the message, security outside the actor's house was instantly tightened. His team alerted the Mumbai Police, who have launched a manhunt to trace the sender. Officials are examining digital evidence and tracking the origin of the voice note.
This incident comes just a day after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home in Juhu. Five rounds were reportedly fired at the building. Visuals from the scene showed bullet marks on the exterior wall. Senior Mumbai Police officers and Crime Branch teams rushed to the location soon after the incident was reported. The attackers managed to escape.
During the investigation, the Crime Branch found that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune. The car originally belonged to a Pune resident who sold it for Rs 30,000 to one of the accused, Aditya Gayki, a few days before the attack. Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, allegedly left the vehicle at a pre-decided spot in Juhu.
Police say the shooter was instructed by Shubham Lonkar to collect the vehicle and carry out the firing. Investigators believe the crime followed a pattern seen in earlier cases, where multiple small groups are hired so that members do not know each other, making it harder to trace the main conspirators.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into both incidents. Security has been tightened around key film personalities, and police say efforts are underway to identify the larger network behind the threats.