Ranveer Singh Receives Crores Extortion Threat After Attack On Rohit Shetty's Home

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp, demanding crores of rupees, just days after gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. Following the threat, security outside Ranveer's home was immediately increased, and the Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt to trace the sender.

According to police sources, Ranveer Singh received a threatening WhatsApp voice message from an unidentified person demanding crores of rupees. After the message, security outside the actor's house was instantly tightened. His team alerted the Mumbai Police, who have launched a manhunt to trace the sender. Officials are examining digital evidence and tracking the origin of the voice note.

This incident comes just a day after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home in Juhu. Five rounds were reportedly fired at the building. Visuals from the scene showed bullet marks on the exterior wall. Senior Mumbai Police officers and Crime Branch teams rushed to the location soon after the incident was reported. The attackers managed to escape.