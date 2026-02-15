ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Makes First Public Appearance After Threat Case, Poses In Black Suit With Orry

Orry, known for posting glimpses of celebrity gatherings, uploaded a series of photos from the event on his Instagram Story. Dressed in a black formal suit, he was seen interacting with several stars. One particular image, which was a selfie with Ranveer Singh, dressed in black, spread rapidly across social media platforms as it captured what many consider the actor's first public moment since the threat controversy began.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has made his first public appearance since the recent threat case demanding crores of rupees. The actor attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday evening, where he posed alongside social media personality Orry. This is Ranveer's return to public view, days after reports surfaced that he had received a threatening audio message.

The issue dates back to February 10, when Ranveer approached the Mumbai Police after allegedly receiving a disturbing audio message. The message was reportedly linked to a person claiming association with the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to reports, the message contained a serious warning and a ransom demand. It allegedly threatened harm to the actor's staff and demanded Rs 10 crore.

The threat came shortly after another alarming episode involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whose home was targeted in a firing incident. Investigators suspect a connection between the two incidents, although police officials have not confirmed any final conclusions. The audio message has been sent for forensic testing, but during the preliminary probe, the voice in the audio message was suspected to be that of Bishnoi’s associate Hari Chand, alias Harry Boxer. Authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of the recording and working to identify the caller with certainty.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2, a direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which ended on a cliffhanger. Since the first part left many questions unanswered, everyone is looking forward to the continuation of this story. The upcoming part is expected to be about the same point as the previous part of this story was about. The high-risk spy mission and personal journey of this character would be continued.

The first film, released on December 5, 2025, was directed by Aditya Dhar and featured an Indian spy who went undercover in Karachi's underworld and took down terror networks. It was a mix of action, politics, and emotional content, which made it appealing to a broad spectrum of people. The film went on to earn more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in history. Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to be released on March 19, will face box office competition from Toxic, starring Yash.