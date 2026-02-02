ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out Tomorrow? Ranveer Singh's Latest Post Hints So

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2, which is one of the most awaited releases of 2026, might finally be preparing for its first big promotional drop. Actor Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have posted a cryptic Instagram Story that clearly indicates an announcement tomorrow.

Ranveer and Aditya both posted the same message on their Instagram Stories: "Tomorrow 12:12." The timing has led fans to believe that a teaser or a first glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 could be unveiled on February 3 at 12:12. While the makers have not dropped any official confirmation, the internet is already buzzing with speculation.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out Tomorrow? Ranveer Singh's Latest Post Hints So (Photo: IG)

This is not the first time that the team has used the number 12:12 as part of their marketing strategy. Before the promotions of the first film took place in July 2025, Ranveer had removed all his posts from his Instagram account. At the time, the only visible update was a Story featuring "12:12" along with two sword emojis. That move eventually led to the reveal of the film's first look. Fans now believe the sequel is following a similar pattern.