Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out Tomorrow? Ranveer Singh's Latest Post Hints So
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar hint that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser may release tomorrow. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on March 19.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2, which is one of the most awaited releases of 2026, might finally be preparing for its first big promotional drop. Actor Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have posted a cryptic Instagram Story that clearly indicates an announcement tomorrow.
Ranveer and Aditya both posted the same message on their Instagram Stories: "Tomorrow 12:12." The timing has led fans to believe that a teaser or a first glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 could be unveiled on February 3 at 12:12. While the makers have not dropped any official confirmation, the internet is already buzzing with speculation.
This is not the first time that the team has used the number 12:12 as part of their marketing strategy. Before the promotions of the first film took place in July 2025, Ranveer had removed all his posts from his Instagram account. At the time, the only visible update was a Story featuring "12:12" along with two sword emojis. That move eventually led to the reveal of the film's first look. Fans now believe the sequel is following a similar pattern.
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The sequel will clash with Yash's Toxic at the box office. Earlier, there were rumours that the makers might shift the release date to avoid competition, but Aditya Dhar confirmed that the film will arrive as planned with no postponement. The sequel was officially announced in the post-credit scene of the first film. After its theatrical run, Dhurandhar recently arrived on Netflix.
Despite releasing only in Hindi, the first film built a strong following in South India. Addressing the demand for wider language access, the makers issued a statement confirming a multi-language release for the sequel. The statement reads, "Despite releasing only in Hindi, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages."
It further reads, "Taking cognisance of this organic demand not just in South India but South Indian audiences globally, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with Dhurandhar 2, ensuring audiences across regions can experience the film in their local language from day one."
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel will see Ranveer Singh return alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Akshaye Khanna, who earned praise for his character Rehman Dakait, will reportedly appear only in flashback scenes in the second part. Reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal may join the cast, possibly returning as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
