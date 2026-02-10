Ranveer Singh In Don 3 To Paresh Rawal In Hera Pheri 3: When Film Exits Turned Legal
From Ranveer Singh's Don 3 exit to Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 fallout, several Bollywood walkouts have led to legal disputes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood is often seen as a world of glamour and success. But behind the scenes, things are not always smooth. In recent years, several actors have landed in trouble after walking out of films. What starts as a personal or creative decision sometimes turns into a legal fight involving crores of rupees.
The latest example is Ranveer Singh's reported fallout with Excel Entertainment over Don 3. Reports suggest that the matter has grown into a Rs 40 crore financial dispute, making it one of the biggest such cases in recent times.
Ranveer Singh and Don 3
Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of Don 3, taking over the role after Shah Rukh Khan. However, in early 2026, reports claimed that the actor had stepped away from the project. Soon after, it was reported that Excel Entertainment was considering legal action, claiming losses of around Rs 40 crore.
According to industry buzz, the production house believes that Ranveer's exit caused heavy losses during the planning stage. These include money spent on development, scheduling, and preparation. The makers reportedly feel that work had begun only after Ranveer gave his approval. On the other hand, reports also say that Ranveer was not fully satisfied with the final script. While there has been no official statement from either side, the situation has drawn a lot of attention.
Paresh Rawal and Hera Pheri 3
Another case that shocked many fans is Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. Paresh Rawal is loved for his role as Baburao in the popular franchise. His decision to step away led to reports of a Rs 25 crore legal notice from Akshay Kumar's production house. Paresh later spoke about his decision and said it was not about money or creative issues. He said, "I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it."
He also added, "No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience." To clear the rumours, he posted on social media saying that his exit was not due to creative differences and that he still respects director Priyadarshan. The team, however, was clearly caught off guard. Suniel Shetty said the news came as a big shock, while Priyadarshan claimed the actor did not inform them before leaving.
Akshaye Khanna and Drishyam 3
In late 2025, Akshaye Khanna reportedly walked out of Drishyam 3 just days before the shoot was to begin. The sudden exit caused trouble for the makers, who had to quickly find a replacement. The producers reportedly called the move unprofessional and said the project suffered because of the timing. Akshaye was later replaced by Jaideep Ahlawat, but the incident led to criticism and legal talk.
Other Similar Cases
Over the years, other actors have also faced issues after leaving projects midway. Shraddha Kapoor reportedly exited a film by Ektaa Kapoor over payment issues. Babil Khan walked out of a project, leading to a public disagreement with the director. Tamannaah Bhatia also faced legal claims after quitting a TV show mid-way.
These cases show that leaving a project is no longer a simple decision. Films involve large teams, money, and planning. When an actor walks out, many people are affected.
