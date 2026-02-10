ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh In Don 3 To Paresh Rawal In Hera Pheri 3: When Film Exits Turned Legal

Hyderabad: Bollywood is often seen as a world of glamour and success. But behind the scenes, things are not always smooth. In recent years, several actors have landed in trouble after walking out of films. What starts as a personal or creative decision sometimes turns into a legal fight involving crores of rupees.

The latest example is Ranveer Singh's reported fallout with Excel Entertainment over Don 3. Reports suggest that the matter has grown into a Rs 40 crore financial dispute, making it one of the biggest such cases in recent times.

Ranveer Singh and Don 3

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of Don 3, taking over the role after Shah Rukh Khan. However, in early 2026, reports claimed that the actor had stepped away from the project. Soon after, it was reported that Excel Entertainment was considering legal action, claiming losses of around Rs 40 crore.

According to industry buzz, the production house believes that Ranveer's exit caused heavy losses during the planning stage. These include money spent on development, scheduling, and preparation. The makers reportedly feel that work had begun only after Ranveer gave his approval. On the other hand, reports also say that Ranveer was not fully satisfied with the final script. While there has been no official statement from either side, the situation has drawn a lot of attention.

Paresh Rawal and Hera Pheri 3