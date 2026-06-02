Ranveer Singh Gets Support In Don 3 Row As Veteran Producer Questions FWICE's Non-Cooperation Order
The Don 3 controversy has reached court after producer TP Aggarwal challenged FWICE's directive against Ranveer Singh, while Ram Gopal Varma publicly backed the actor.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 has now taken a legal turn. Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has approached the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi, challenging the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. The development comes days after FWICE issued a directive against Ranveer in connection with his reported exit from Don 3, the highly anticipated film from Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment.
According to media reports, Aggarwal has filed a petition against both FWICE and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), arguing that no individual, organisation or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or ask people not to work with someone. The court has reportedly issued notices to both organisations.
Aggarwal is one of the industry's most respected figures, having served as president of IMPPA for 17 years and as chief of the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions. He currently serves as Patron of both FFI and IMPPA. Speaking about the matter, Aggarwal stressed that disputes within the film industry should be resolved through proper legal and professional channels.
"The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner," he said.
The controversy dates back to reports that Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 after being announced as the lead actor in 2023. The actor was set to take over the franchise after Shah Rukh Khan headlined Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Rumours of trouble surfaced in late 2025, with reports suggesting Ranveer walked away from the project following the success of his film Dhurandhar. Last month, Farhan reportedly approached FWICE, claiming that Ranveer's exit had caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore during the film's pre-production stage.
Following repeated notices and reminders, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, sparking widespread debate within the industry. Soon after, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson released a statement on his behalf. The statement said that the actor has always held the highest regard for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise.
"Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read. The spokesperson further added that Ranveer remains focused on his work and continues to wish the franchise success while maintaining restraint amid the ongoing controversy.