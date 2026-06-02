ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Gets Support In Don 3 Row As Veteran Producer Questions FWICE's Non-Cooperation Order

Hyderabad: The ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3 has now taken a legal turn. Veteran producer TP Aggarwal has approached the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi, challenging the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. The development comes days after FWICE issued a directive against Ranveer in connection with his reported exit from Don 3, the highly anticipated film from Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment.

According to media reports, Aggarwal has filed a petition against both FWICE and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), arguing that no individual, organisation or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or ask people not to work with someone. The court has reportedly issued notices to both organisations.

Aggarwal is one of the industry's most respected figures, having served as president of IMPPA for 17 years and as chief of the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions. He currently serves as Patron of both FFI and IMPPA. Speaking about the matter, Aggarwal stressed that disputes within the film industry should be resolved through proper legal and professional channels.

"The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner," he said.