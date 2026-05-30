ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Ban FWICE, Not Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma Defends Actor In Don 3 Row, Slams Federation's 'Outdated' Stand

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma publicly supported Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and strongly criticised the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3. The director did not hold back while reacting to the federation's non-cooperation directive against the actor, calling the move unnecessary and outdated.

Sharing his views on X, Ram Gopal Varma began his post with a bold statement: “BAN FWICE and not @RanveerOfficial.” The filmmaker said that the federation's action against Ranveer was less about protecting workers and more about displaying authority. According to him, the decision would only damage FWICE's own credibility in the long run.

Calling the move “pure performative muscle flexing,” Varma said the federation was acting like an “extremely outdated union system” that is “desperately trying to hold on to their grip.”

The director questioned why an industry body was stepping into what he believes is a disagreement between private parties. He pointed out that only those directly involved know the full story behind the dispute and that outsiders should avoid rushing to conclusions.

Varma further stated that FWICE is neither a legal authority nor an official regulatory institution. In his view, the organisation has no business deciding who is right or wrong in a contractual disagreement.

He also dismissed claims that the issue directly affects the livelihoods of lakhs of workers. According to the filmmaker, linking the future of thousands of workers to one actor or one film project is misleading.

“At the heart of this whole matter is a producer claiming massive pre-production losses, but that is just a private contractual dispute between two parties,” he wrote.

The Satya director stated that such disagreements are common across businesses and are usually settled between the parties involved or through legal channels if necessary. He added that if any technicians genuinely feel they suffered losses because of Ranveer's alleged exit from the project, they should come forward and speak publicly.