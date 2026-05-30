'Ban FWICE, Not Ranveer Singh': Ram Gopal Varma Defends Actor In Don 3 Row, Slams Federation's 'Outdated' Stand
Ram Gopal Varma backed Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 controversy, slammed FWICE's action as outdated, and called the dispute a private matter.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma publicly supported Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and strongly criticised the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3. The director did not hold back while reacting to the federation's non-cooperation directive against the actor, calling the move unnecessary and outdated.
Sharing his views on X, Ram Gopal Varma began his post with a bold statement: “BAN FWICE and not @RanveerOfficial.” The filmmaker said that the federation's action against Ranveer was less about protecting workers and more about displaying authority. According to him, the decision would only damage FWICE's own credibility in the long run.
Calling the move “pure performative muscle flexing,” Varma said the federation was acting like an “extremely outdated union system” that is “desperately trying to hold on to their grip.”
The director questioned why an industry body was stepping into what he believes is a disagreement between private parties. He pointed out that only those directly involved know the full story behind the dispute and that outsiders should avoid rushing to conclusions.
BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026
The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE
This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an…
Varma further stated that FWICE is neither a legal authority nor an official regulatory institution. In his view, the organisation has no business deciding who is right or wrong in a contractual disagreement.
He also dismissed claims that the issue directly affects the livelihoods of lakhs of workers. According to the filmmaker, linking the future of thousands of workers to one actor or one film project is misleading.
“At the heart of this whole matter is a producer claiming massive pre-production losses, but that is just a private contractual dispute between two parties,” he wrote.
The Satya director stated that such disagreements are common across businesses and are usually settled between the parties involved or through legal channels if necessary. He added that if any technicians genuinely feel they suffered losses because of Ranveer's alleged exit from the project, they should come forward and speak publicly.
Varma also questioned whether the federation would have taken such a strong stand if the actor involved was not one of the industry's biggest stars. Referring to Ranveer's recent professional success, he suggested that the actor remains one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood.
According to Varma, the industry's reality is very different from what the federation is projecting. He claimed that producers would continue approaching Ranveer regardless of any directive issued against him.
“And here we arrive at the main point that everyone in their heart knows... that if @RanveerOfficial simply nods a yes, there will be a one kilometre long queue of producers outside his house tomorrow morning with cheques ready,” he wrote.
The filmmaker concluded his note by mentioning the importance of stars in the entertainment business. He said that actors are the driving force behind the theatrical business and employment generation in the film industry.
“It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who create employment for those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE,” he wrote.
Ending his post, Varma advised all sides to stay away from the matter and allow the concerned parties to handle it themselves. “Let’s not poke our unwanted noses into a civil dispute between 2 parties,” he stated.
What Triggered The Don 3 Dispute?
The controversy began after reports emerged that Ranveer had stepped away from Don 3. The actor was announced as the new lead in 2023, taking over the role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan in Don and Don 2.
#WATCH | Mumbai | On FWICE issues, Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh, Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit says, " we received a complaint filed by farhan akhtar, who is a member of our association, against… https://t.co/rMweDQtESa pic.twitter.com/Xea6msJF7q— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026
Recent reports suggested that disagreements had developed between Ranveer and the film's makers, including Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. Last month, Farhan reportedly approached FWICE, alleging that the actor's exit had caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore due to pre-production expenses.
Following the federation's intervention, Ranveer's team released a statement saying the actor has immense respect for the film fraternity and everyone connected with the Don franchise. The statement also said that he chose not to comment publicly because he believes professional matters should be handled with “dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”