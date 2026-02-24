ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Gets Relief in Kantara Remarks Case; Court Asks Actor To Co-operate In Probe

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received temporary relief from the Karnataka High Court in connection with a case linked to his remarks about the film Kantara: Chapter 1. The court has directed that no coercive action should be taken against him for now. However, this relief comes with a condition. The actor must fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The case is being heard by a bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna. Ranveer had approached the High Court seeking to quash an FIR and a private complaint filed against him. The controversy began after an event held during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28, 2025.

During the event, Ranveer allegedly imitated a sacred Daiva performance shown in Kantara: Chapter 1. The complaint states that he made insensitive remarks about the Chavundi deity and used expressions that hurt religious sentiments. A private complaint was later filed by advocate Prashanth Methal. Based on the complaint, the High Grounds police registered an FIR under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and hurting religious feelings.