Ranveer Singh Gets Relief in Kantara Remarks Case; Court Asks Actor To Co-operate In Probe
Karnataka High Court grants Ranveer Singh interim relief in Kantara remarks case, directs no coercive action, and asks actor to cooperate with investigation.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 24, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received temporary relief from the Karnataka High Court in connection with a case linked to his remarks about the film Kantara: Chapter 1. The court has directed that no coercive action should be taken against him for now. However, this relief comes with a condition. The actor must fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The case is being heard by a bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna. Ranveer had approached the High Court seeking to quash an FIR and a private complaint filed against him. The controversy began after an event held during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28, 2025.
During the event, Ranveer allegedly imitated a sacred Daiva performance shown in Kantara: Chapter 1. The complaint states that he made insensitive remarks about the Chavundi deity and used expressions that hurt religious sentiments. A private complaint was later filed by advocate Prashanth Methal. Based on the complaint, the High Grounds police registered an FIR under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and hurting religious feelings.
During the hearing, Ranveer's lawyer said that the actor had praised Rishab Shetty and his performance in the film. The lawyer added that Ranveer had already apologised for any insensitive remarks. He said the act was meant as admiration and not as mockery.
However, the court made strong oral observations. The bench said, "You could be Ranveer Singh or anyone. But one shouldn't have behaved with such insensitivity." The judge added that being a superstar comes with responsibility. "It was not expected from him, who has the power to influence people," the court observed. The bench also reminded that while people may forget, "the internet won't forget."
Ranveer's lawyer argued that the actor is not from Karnataka and may not have understood the cultural sensitivity fully. But the court said that public figures must be careful, especially when speaking about religious matters. For now, the High Court has asked the state to file its objections and has posted the matter for further hearing on March 2. Until then, no coercive steps will be taken against the actor.
