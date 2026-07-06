'Sher e' Ranveer Singh Gets 'Big Love And Huge Hug' From Arjun Rampal On His Birthday; See Unseen Dhurandhar Set Visuals
Arjun Rampal shared unseen Dhurandhar set visuals to wish Ranveer Singh on his 41st birthday, calling him "Sher e" and sending him "big love."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 6, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday today, July 6, and his Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal made the day even more special with a heartfelt social media post. The actor shared a video montage featuring unseen pictures and videos from the film’s sets. The video gave a glimpse of the fun bond the two actors shared while shooting.
Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted several candid moments with Ranveer from the Dhurandhar shoot. The visuals captured the duo enjoying light-hearted moments between takes, offering fans a look at their off-screen friendship.
Along with the video, Arjun wrote a warm birthday note for Ranveer. His message read, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh. Big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh.”
Soon after he shared the post, fans filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Ranveer. Many also expressed their excitement for the Dhurandhar franchise after seeing the actors together again. Arjun Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades, also wished Ranveer in the comments. She wrote, “Happy birthday @ranveersingh (followed by a red heart emoji).”
The birthday post comes at a time when fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the future of the Dhurandhar franchise. Although the makers have not officially announced a third film, recent comments by producer Jyoti Deshpande have sparked fresh speculation.
In an earlier interview with a newswire, she had hinted that the franchise may not be over yet. She said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.”
At the same time, several fan pages have claimed that director Aditya Dhar could reunite with Ranveer Singh for another action thriller. However, there has been no official confirmation about the project.
Apart from the Dhurandhar buzz, Ranveer is also rumoured to be preparing for the announcement of another big film. Reports suggest he could soon unveil his zombie-based project Pralay, which is expected to begin production later this year.
Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to enjoy the success of the Dhurandhar films. Over the years, he has impressed audiences with memorable performances in several roles, but many fans consider his portrayal of Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar to be one of the finest performances of his career.