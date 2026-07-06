ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Sher e' Ranveer Singh Gets 'Big Love And Huge Hug' From Arjun Rampal On His Birthday; See Unseen Dhurandhar Set Visuals

Ranveer Singh Gets 'Big Love And Huge Hug' From Arjun Rampal ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday today, July 6, and his Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal made the day even more special with a heartfelt social media post. The actor shared a video montage featuring unseen pictures and videos from the film’s sets. The video gave a glimpse of the fun bond the two actors shared while shooting. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted several candid moments with Ranveer from the Dhurandhar shoot. The visuals captured the duo enjoying light-hearted moments between takes, offering fans a look at their off-screen friendship. Along with the video, Arjun wrote a warm birthday note for Ranveer. His message read, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh. Big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh.” Soon after he shared the post, fans filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Ranveer. Many also expressed their excitement for the Dhurandhar franchise after seeing the actors together again. Arjun Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades, also wished Ranveer in the comments. She wrote, “Happy birthday @ranveersingh (followed by a red heart emoji).”