Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 1 Cr So Far, Premium Seat Priced At Rs 2,000
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar begins limited advance bookings, selling over 9,200 tickets, with Mumbai's premium ticket priced above Rs 2,000.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is nearing its release date, and advance bookings have started across select PVR-INOX properties across major cities. Ticket availability is indeed sparse at this juncture, but the early numbers do suggest a growth in anticipation among cinegoers.
According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial has so far sold 9,274 tickets in the domestic market. Of these, 8,671 tickets have been booked for regular 2D screenings, while 603 have been reserved for IMAX 2D shows. These sales are spread across 2,251 shows nationwide. In terms of earnings, Dhurandhar has already collected Rs 46.2 lakh from advance ticket sales. Including blocked seats, the figure rises to Rs 1.99 crore.
One aspect that has caught the attention of everyone is the high cost of premium seats. As per a report by a newswire, the costliest ticket so far has been listed at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, priced at Rs 2,020, including a Rs 70 convenience fee. The ticket allows entry for one viewer and comes without any food or beverage add-ons or special perks.
Another talking point is Dhurandhar's runtime of three hours and 32 minutes. Despite this, industry insiders are optimistic. Early chatter suggests that the film's grand scale, emotional depth, strong performances, and technical finesse could drive audiences to theatres.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rajat Bedi. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar also benefits from its well-received tracks Karvaan and Gehra Hua, both released a few days ago.
READ MORE
- Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Beats Tere Ishk Mein And Jana Nayagan On IMDb's Most Anticipated Film
- Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer Singh Unleashes 'The Wrath Of God' In Aditya Dhar's Explosive Spy Thriller
- Delhi Blast: Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed; Mika Singh - Huma Qureshi Cancel Events As 'Mark Of Respect'