Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 1 Cr So Far, Premium Seat Priced At Rs 2,000

Dhurandhar Advance Booking ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is nearing its release date, and advance bookings have started across select PVR-INOX properties across major cities. Ticket availability is indeed sparse at this juncture, but the early numbers do suggest a growth in anticipation among cinegoers. According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial has so far sold 9,274 tickets in the domestic market. Of these, 8,671 tickets have been booked for regular 2D screenings, while 603 have been reserved for IMAX 2D shows. These sales are spread across 2,251 shows nationwide. In terms of earnings, Dhurandhar has already collected Rs 46.2 lakh from advance ticket sales. Including blocked seats, the figure rises to Rs 1.99 crore.