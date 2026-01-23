Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out Soon, Aditya Dhar Confirms
Aditya Dhar confirms Dhurandhar Part 2 teaser will release soon, exciting fans ahead of the sequel's March 19, 2026, theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 23, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar, featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, has already had a fantastic reception at the box office, despite running for three hours and 34 minutes. The spy action thriller not only enjoyed a strong theatrical run but also created massive anticipation for its sequel. Now, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has finally dropped a major hint about the teaser of Dhurandhar 2.
While the first film ended with visuals teasing the continuation of the story, the makers have so far not released any promotional material for the sequel. Even the official title of the second part is yet to be announced, though it is widely being referred to as Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Many fans had earlier expected the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 to be attached to the theatrical prints of Border 2. However, that did not happen, and it led to growing curiosity among viewers. Ever since, Aditya Dhar has been receiving questions on social media about the release of the teaser.
The filmmaker has now finally addressed the buzz. Taking to his Instagram Story, Aditya Dhar reshared a fan-made meme that read, "@adityadharfilms mazak nhi teaser jaldi! Responding to it, Dhar wrote, "Teaser will be out in a few days!"
According to industry rumours, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be unveiled on January 26, 2026, on the occasion of Republic Day. However, an official confirmation on the exact date is yet to be made.
Ranveer Singh's performance as an undercover agent named Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar received much acclaim from the audience. He successfully infiltrates the underground crime scene of Pakistan by posing as another crime lord known as Hamza Ali Mazari. He evades all high-profile villains throughout the movie, but his mission remains incomplete. In the sequel, he is expected to return to finally take down Bade Sahab.
Akshaye Khanna, who earned praise for his character Rehman Dakait, will reportedly appear only in flashback scenes in the second part. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun will be reprising their roles. Reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal may join the cast, possibly returning as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
While fans wait for Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, the first part is set to arrive on Netflix on January 30, following a successful two-month theatrical run.
