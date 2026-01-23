ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out Soon, Aditya Dhar Confirms

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar, featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, has already had a fantastic reception at the box office, despite running for three hours and 34 minutes. The spy action thriller not only enjoyed a strong theatrical run but also created massive anticipation for its sequel. Now, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has finally dropped a major hint about the teaser of Dhurandhar 2.

While the first film ended with visuals teasing the continuation of the story, the makers have so far not released any promotional material for the sequel. Even the official title of the second part is yet to be announced, though it is widely being referred to as Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Many fans had earlier expected the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 to be attached to the theatrical prints of Border 2. However, that did not happen, and it led to growing curiosity among viewers. Ever since, Aditya Dhar has been receiving questions on social media about the release of the teaser.